Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 01:05 IST

Laurie Johnson, The Avengers Composer, Dies Aged 96

The Avengers' composer Laurie Johnson known as a hallmark of 1960s spy shows, passed away at the age of 96.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Laurie Johnson
Laurie Johnson | Image:Laurie Johnson/ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

British composer Laurie Johnson who is celebrated for crafting the iconic theme of The Avengers which was a hallmark of 1960s spy shows, has died at the age of 96. Variety accessed the family’s statement which revealed Johnson passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday at his residence in North London.

More about Laurie Johnson

Active during the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, Johnson was one of the last prominent English film composers of his era. His notable works include scoring Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove, Tiger Bay and sci-fi/fantasy films like First Men in the Moon and Captain Kronos, Vampire Hunter.

However, it was his musical contribution to The Avengers that pushed him to star status. The theme accompanied the adventures of troubleshooters John Steed and Emma Peel portrayed by Patrick Macnee and Diana Rigg. Johnson joined the series in its fourth season in 1966 and remained with it through cast changes and the introduction of Linda Thorson as Tara King in the sixth season.

Advertisement

Describing the workload, Johnson once said, “There could be up to 30 minutes of music to be recorded and synchronised each week. I must have composed over 50 hours of music during the series.” When The New Avengers premiered in 1976, Johnson retained elements of the original theme but introduced a fresh composition for the series.

Laurie Johnson was much more than ‘The Avengers’

Apart from The Avengers, Johnson's impactful music graced British television. His theme for Top Secret entered the U.K. record charts in 1961 and he scored for series like Shirley’s World and The Professionals. Laurie is survived by his wife Dot, a daughter, son-in-law, and grandson.

Born on February 7, 1927, in England’s Hampstead, Johnson was a big-band arranger and contributed significantly to the British music industry. The family statement on his death read, “Laurie’s music touched the lives of millions around the world... His kindness, compassion, and infectious sense of fun will be profoundly missed.”

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

28 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Varun Dhawan Looks Fierce In The Lastest Poster Of Atlee's Baby John

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  2. Signature Global, landlords partner for Gurugram project

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to reach No 1 in ICC Test ranking

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Akhanda 2: Balayya To Reunite With Boyapati Sreenu For The 4th Time?

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Aisa Mauka Fir Kahan Milega: PM Modi Quips on Kharge's Long RS Speech

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement