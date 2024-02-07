Advertisement

British composer Laurie Johnson who is celebrated for crafting the iconic theme of The Avengers which was a hallmark of 1960s spy shows, has died at the age of 96. Variety accessed the family’s statement which revealed Johnson passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday at his residence in North London.

Active during the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, Johnson was one of the last prominent English film composers of his era. His notable works include scoring Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove, Tiger Bay and sci-fi/fantasy films like First Men in the Moon and Captain Kronos, Vampire Hunter.

However, it was his musical contribution to The Avengers that pushed him to star status. The theme accompanied the adventures of troubleshooters John Steed and Emma Peel portrayed by Patrick Macnee and Diana Rigg. Johnson joined the series in its fourth season in 1966 and remained with it through cast changes and the introduction of Linda Thorson as Tara King in the sixth season.

Describing the workload, Johnson once said, “There could be up to 30 minutes of music to be recorded and synchronised each week. I must have composed over 50 hours of music during the series.” When The New Avengers premiered in 1976, Johnson retained elements of the original theme but introduced a fresh composition for the series.

Laurie Johnson was much more than ‘The Avengers’

Apart from The Avengers, Johnson's impactful music graced British television. His theme for Top Secret entered the U.K. record charts in 1961 and he scored for series like Shirley’s World and The Professionals. Laurie is survived by his wife Dot, a daughter, son-in-law, and grandson.

Born on February 7, 1927, in England’s Hampstead, Johnson was a big-band arranger and contributed significantly to the British music industry. The family statement on his death read, “Laurie’s music touched the lives of millions around the world... His kindness, compassion, and infectious sense of fun will be profoundly missed.”