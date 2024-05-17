Advertisement

Veteran actor Kevin Spacey, who was accused by several men of sexual misconduct in 2017, is receiving unwavering support from his peers. After Stephen Fry and F. Murray Abraham, Liam Neeson, and Sharon Stone extended their support to Spacey and urged for his return to Hollywood. Their comments have come amid the release of the two-part documentary Spacey Unmasked which features previously unheard testimonies about the Baby Driver actor's alleged sexual misconduct.

How did Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone extend their support to Kevin Spacey?

Liam Neeson told The Telegraph, "Kevin is a good man and a man of character". He is "deeply saddened" to learn of new accusations against the actor. He added that Spacey is "one of our finest artists in the theatres and on camera. Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly."

Stone, on the other hand, said she can't wait to see Kevin back at work. He called him a “genius” adding, "He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and known more about our craft than most of us ever will.” Addressing Kevin's sexual case, he called it "terrible" and said, "They are blaming him for not being able to come to terms with themselves for using him and negotiating with themselves because they didn’t get their secret agendas.”

(A file photo of Kevin Spacey | Image: IMDb)

However, their statements have not gone down well with the netizens and they are slamming both the actors.

Netizens lash out at Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone

Netizens have flooded social media questioning Liam and Sharon's judgement. A user wrote, "Did they not remember him preying on little boys?" Another wrote, "This is so surprising from Stone. She’s the last person I’d expect to be supporting someone like Kevin Spacey considering she’s been very vocal about her own issues with powerful men in Hollywood. Very disappointing." "Now Sharon …. What were you thinking girl?" another wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Kevin Spacey's sexual misconduct case?

Kevin Spacey has not worked in Hollywood since 2017. In 2022, a New York jury found him not liable for the assault of actor Anthony Rapp. Last summer, he was acquitted of nine charges against him in London. Additionally, several other lawsuits against him have been dropped.