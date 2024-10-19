sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:05 IST, October 19th 2024

Liam Payne’s Father Arrives In Buenos Aires Days After The Pop Star’s Fatal Hotel Plunge

Former One Direction star Liam Payne's father, Geoff Payne, arrived in Buenos Aires to arrange for the return of his son's body to England after his death.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Liam Payne’s father arrives in Buenos Aires
Liam Payne’s father arrives in Buenos Aires | Image: Associated Press
