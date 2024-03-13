×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 11:42 IST

Lily Gladstone Recalls Her Emotional Experience At Oscars 2024: Feeling The Love…

Taking to her official social media handle, Lily Gladstone talked about her Oscar experience.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Lily Gladstone
Lily Gladstone | Image:lilygladstone/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lily Gladstone scripted history this year at Oscars 2024 as she became the first Native American actor to be nominated for the prestigious award. Although she lost the honour to Emma Stone, who won it for her phenomenal performance in Poor Things, the actress only had good things to say about the night. Taking to her official social media handle, Lily talked about her Oscar experience. 

File photo of Lily Gladstone | Image: Instagram

Lily Gladstone shares her Oscar experience 

On her official X handle, The Killers Of The FLower Moon actress mentioned that she has been feeling the love. “Feeling the love big time today, especially from Indian Country. Kittō”kuniikaakomimmō”po’waw - seriously, I love you all. (Better believe when I was leaving the Dolby Theater and walked passed the big Oscar statue I gave that golden booty a little Coup tap - Count: one)” the actress wrote. 

File photo of Lily Gladstone | Image: Instagram

Lily Gladstone opens up about her parents’ reaction to her Oscars’ nomination 

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed, “My mom had the camera flipped around, and she was filming the TV. And I told her, ‘No mom, I don’t want to learn from watching it through your phone. I wanna learn from your and dad’s faces.” She added, “Sure enough, I could barely hear my name through the phone, but their reaction told me that it was a nod.” 

The actress reacted to her Oscar nomination, calling it "incredible," she shared how much it means to her. According to ABC News, the actress said, “I'm definitely bellowing my voice back to my childhood self, congratulating her.”

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 11:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

12 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

19 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

19 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

20 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

20 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

20 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

21 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

2 days ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. SC To Hear Pleas To Stay Election Commissioners Act On March 15 | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Mutual Fund launches first domestic realty-centric mutual fund

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Ed Sheeran Recreates Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma Hook Step

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. Neve To Return To Scream 7 After Exiting Over Salary Controversy

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo