Lily Gladstone scripted history this year at Oscars 2024 as she became the first Native American actor to be nominated for the prestigious award. Although she lost the honour to Emma Stone, who won it for her phenomenal performance in Poor Things, the actress only had good things to say about the night. Taking to her official social media handle, Lily talked about her Oscar experience.

Lily Gladstone shares her Oscar experience

On her official X handle, The Killers Of The FLower Moon actress mentioned that she has been feeling the love. “Feeling the love big time today, especially from Indian Country. Kittō”kuniikaakomimmō”po’waw - seriously, I love you all. (Better believe when I was leaving the Dolby Theater and walked passed the big Oscar statue I gave that golden booty a little Coup tap - Count: one)” the actress wrote.

Lily Gladstone opens up about her parents’ reaction to her Oscars’ nomination

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed, “My mom had the camera flipped around, and she was filming the TV. And I told her, ‘No mom, I don’t want to learn from watching it through your phone. I wanna learn from your and dad’s faces.” She added, “Sure enough, I could barely hear my name through the phone, but their reaction told me that it was a nod.”

The actress reacted to her Oscar nomination, calling it "incredible," she shared how much it means to her. According to ABC News, the actress said, “I'm definitely bellowing my voice back to my childhood self, congratulating her.”