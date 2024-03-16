×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 21:39 IST

Lindsay Lohan Recalls Being Moved To Tears When She Caught Her Son Luai Watching The Parent Trap

Lindsay Lohan started her career with evergreen 1998 hit The Parent Trap. The actress recently experienced a full-circle moment with the film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
The Parent Trap
The Parent Trap | Image:X
  • 2 min read
The year 2024 has started on a positive note for Lindsay Lohan after more than a year of absentia from in front of the screen. The actress recently opened up about a heartening moment she walked in on, involving son Luai and her debut film The Parent Trap. She recalls shedding a happy tear over the same.

Lindsay Lohan recalls her full-circle moment with debut film


Lindsay Lohan recently made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. When asked by actress and hostess about the last film that made her cry, Lindsay had an endearing little anecdote to share, one tying her first film, The Parent Trap - a project she starred in when she was all of 12 years old - and her son Luai. 

She said, "Oh actually, I just wrapped a movie four days ago and I came home from work and my son was getting ready for dinner time. And I opened the door and he was watching The Parent Trap. It was just on the TV. And I started crying because I'm like, he doesn't even know that's Mommy yet. I was like, do I turn it off or do I just...he was kind of just staring. Because maybe, my voice is still similar to how it was then. So I was like, maybe he knows, like a little bit that it's me because it sounds like me." The Parent Trap can be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Lindsay Lohan tied the knot in 2022


Lindsay Lohan and financier Bader Shammas had been seeing each other since November of 2020. In July of 2022, the actress made a post on Instagram referring to Shammas as her husband, indirectly announcing her marriage. The two welcomed their son Luai the following year. 

The caption to her post read, "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday" On the professional front, Lindsay will next be seen in film Our Little Secret, currently in post-production. 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 21:39 IST

