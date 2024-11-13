Published 21:22 IST, November 13th 2024
Lupita Nyong'o Boards Christopher Nolan's Next Movie With Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon
Lupita Nyong'o joins Christopher Nolan's new film, his next project after winning Best Director for Oppenheimer.
- Entertainment News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lupita Nyong'o boards Christopher Nolan's next movie | Image: Instagram
