Advertisement

George Miller is setting the record straight. Ahead of the release of the next installment of his carefully crafted Mad Max franchise, the director revisited the rather infamous feud between 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road co-stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. As a matter of fact, over the years, Charlize herself too, has acknowledged the torrid episode as unprofessional, on both ends.

Advertisement

George Miller revisits the Mad Max feud



In a recent conversation with The Telegraph, George Miller shared his take on the skewed equation between Mad Max: Fury Road film leads, Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. The director shared how he essentially tried to see the same as the duo mirroring their film characters, though there is no denying that two didn't agree on much. He said, "Tom has a damage to him but also a brilliance that comes with it, and whatever was going on with him at the time, he had to be coaxed out of his trailer."

Advertisement

On the other hand, Miller still appeared impressed with Charlize's discipline, even as she contended with the feud. He said, "Whereas Charlize was incredibly disciplined - a dancer by training, which told in the precision of her performance - and always the first one on set."

Advertisement

Charlize Theron has addressed her feud with Tom Hardy in the past



For the unversed, there exists, an oral history book, Blood, Sweat & Chrome, premised on Mad Max: Fury Road. In it, Theron owns up to how Tom and her approach to contending with one another, put everybody else on set in a spot - something that should not have happened. She even had an interesting analogy for the same.

Advertisement

An excerpt from the book read, " (It) was like two parents in the front of the car. We were either fighting or we were icing each other I - don’t know which one is worse - and they had to deal with it in the back. It was horrible! We should not have done that, we should have been better. I can own up to that." Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, with The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead, is set for a release, dated May 23.