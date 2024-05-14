Updated May 14th, 2024 at 08:52 IST
Mad Max Director Revisits Tom Hardy-Charlize Theron Feud: Tom Has A Damage To Him
Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron shared screen space in 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road. All however, was not well between the two actors at the time of filming.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
George Miller is setting the record straight. Ahead of the release of the next installment of his carefully crafted Mad Max franchise, the director revisited the rather infamous feud between 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road co-stars Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. As a matter of fact, over the years, Charlize herself too, has acknowledged the torrid episode as unprofessional, on both ends.
Advertisement
George Miller revisits the Mad Max feud
In a recent conversation with The Telegraph, George Miller shared his take on the skewed equation between Mad Max: Fury Road film leads, Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. The director shared how he essentially tried to see the same as the duo mirroring their film characters, though there is no denying that two didn't agree on much. He said, "Tom has a damage to him but also a brilliance that comes with it, and whatever was going on with him at the time, he had to be coaxed out of his trailer."
Advertisement
On the other hand, Miller still appeared impressed with Charlize's discipline, even as she contended with the feud. He said, "Whereas Charlize was incredibly disciplined - a dancer by training, which told in the precision of her performance - and always the first one on set."
Advertisement
Charlize Theron has addressed her feud with Tom Hardy in the past
For the unversed, there exists, an oral history book, Blood, Sweat & Chrome, premised on Mad Max: Fury Road. In it, Theron owns up to how Tom and her approach to contending with one another, put everybody else on set in a spot - something that should not have happened. She even had an interesting analogy for the same.
Advertisement
An excerpt from the book read, " (It) was like two parents in the front of the car. We were either fighting or we were icing each other I - don’t know which one is worse - and they had to deal with it in the back. It was horrible! We should not have done that, we should have been better. I can own up to that." Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, with The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead, is set for a release, dated May 23.
Advertisement
Published May 14th, 2024 at 08:52 IST