Updated March 12th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

Madonna Apologises After Accidentally Calling Out Wheelchair-Bound Fan At LA Celebration Tour

Madonna's recent Celebration Tour in Los Angeles saw her unknowingly make a politically incorrect faux pas, something she was quick to correct.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Madonna
Madonna | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Madonna is currently in the midst of her expansive Celebration Tour. The most recent stop for the same has been in the city of Los Angeles. A moment that that has stood out from the event is a comment passed by Madonna over a fan choosing to sit instead of stand.

 

 

Madonna corrects her faux pas

The Los Angeles edition of Madonna's Celebration Tour carried an energy, from both the singer and the audience, fitting for the Queen of Pop's event. In lieu of the same, Madonna ended up 'calling out' a fan for being spotted sitting down amid a sea of other fans who were contributing to the atmosphere on their feet.

She said, "What are you doing sitting down over there? What are you doing sitting down?" After walking over to the edge of the stage to take a look at the fan, only to realise that they were wheelchair-bound, Madonna quickly followed her question up with a recantation. She said, "Oh, OK. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I'm glad you're here."

Madonna and Kylie Minogue perform together

Halfway through the concert, Madonna gave a very special introduction to a surprise act by singer Kylie Minogue. Introducing her as a "survivor" - a tag she feels she really resonates with, Madonna gave Kylie a warm welcome. The two proceeded to belt out their rendition of Gloria Gaynor's evergreen hit I Will Survive. This was followed up by arguably one of the biggest hits from the Padam Padam singer, I Just Can't Get You Out Of My Head. 

 


Later, Kylie Minogue took to her Instagram handle to share a video montage from the night. The caption to it read, "MADONNA It’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women’s Day …. THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE."

Published March 12th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

