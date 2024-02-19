Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 03:36 IST

Maisie Williams Reveals The Negative Impact Of Starring In Game Of Thrones At A Young Age

Maisie Williams in a recent interview revealed that she felt ‘lost for so long' after starring in Game Of Thrones as a child artist.

Republic Entertainment Desk
maisie williams
maisie williams | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
British actress Maisie Williams who is known for her portrayal of Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, recently shared candid insights about the personal challenges she faced while navigating fame at a young age.

What did Maisie say about the dark side of getting fame at a young age

In an interview with The Times of London, Williams, who played Arya at the tender age of 12, revealed that despite the worldwide recognition and financial success the role brought her, it also came with a darker side. She expressed feeling overwhelmed by the pressure of fame and struggled to find her identity amidst the spotlight.

Reflecting on her journey, Williams confessed, “I was so lost for so long and I knew that I was, and when I couldn’t pin down what I felt my identity was within that, it brought me a lot of discomfort. Now I feel a lot more comfortable in my own skin. It’s hard to even put myself back there and talk about how tough it was just because I think it’s done.”

Despite the challenges, Williams acknowledged the invaluable learning experience she gained on set, particularly from observing seasoned actors like Charles Dance. She admired Dance's dedication to his craft and credited him as a standout figure on the Game of Thrones set.

More about Maisie Williams

Transitioning from her iconic role as Arya Stark, Williams was recently seen as Catherine Dior in The New Look which is available for streaming on AppleTV+. She has even ventured into production and runs her own company with a focus on original content creation.

In her newfound role as both actress and mentor, Williams aims to support young actors navigating the pressures of fame. She shared, “I really dig within myself to try and bring out something that I feel would be really useful. I’ve no idea if I ever have, but I know that at least they could text me or call me.”

Published February 19th, 2024 at 03:36 IST

