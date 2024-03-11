×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Margot Robbie, Kylie Jenner & Others Bring The Glam To Oscars After Party | In Photos

As the 96th Academy Awards concluded with Oppenheimer's big wins, celebrities arrived at the Vanity Fair after-party. Photos and video from the same are viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Oscar
Oscar | Image:Oscar
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Oscars 2024 was held on March 11 IST. The 96th Academy Awards were held to honour the excellence in cinema in the previous year. Following the biggest award night in Hollywood, attendees gathered for the after-party. Photos and videos from the official after-party are now doing rounds on social media. 

Margot Robbie, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian arrive at Afterparty 

Following the Oscar Awards, Vanity Fair hosted the official after-party. Bigiwgs of Hollywood who gave the award night a miss turned up at the afterparty. Barbie star Margot Robbie turned heads in a golden-coloured short dress from Thierry Mugler’s Spring/Summer collection 1996. The Barbie actor and producer ditched her classic pink for black at the main awards event and golden for the after-party. 

Margot Robbie at after party | Image: X

Kim Kardashian was also in attendance at the after-party. The model donned a white-coloured skin-fitted gown with a dramatic front. Though she gave the main event a miss, she posed for the shutterbugs at the after-party. 

Advertisement
Kim Kardashian at after party | Image: X

Chris Evans was also spotted at the after-party. He made an appearance with his wife Alba Baptista. The Captain America actor was spotted kissing his wife. A photo of the same is doing rounds on social media.

Chirs Evans at after party | Image: X

Jennifer Larence walked the red carpet in a cream floor-length gown. Her outfit was embellished with white flowers. The actress tucked her hair in a bun to give a chic look.

Advertisement
Jennifer Lawrence at after party | Image: X

 

Oscars 2024 concluded with Oppenheimer bagging 7 wins 

R-rated biographical drama Oppenheimer dominated the 96th edition of the Oscars, winning seven awards out of 13 nominations including top honours of best picture and director for Christopher Nolan, his first. It was also a night of firsts for other members of the Oppenheimer team with Cillian Murphy (best actor), Robert Downey Jr (best supporting actor), Hoyte van Hoytema (best cinematography), and Jennifer Lame (best film editing) bagging their maiden Oscars. 

The Academy Award for Best Actress went to Emma Stone for Poor Things as she bested frontrunner Lily Gladstone of Killers of the Flower Moon. This is Stone's second best actress Oscar after her 2017 win for La La Land.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

20 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

20 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

21 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

21 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

21 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

21 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

21 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee, shares animated illustration

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  2. Hemkund Sahib Shrine To Open On May 25 - Know Its Significance

    Galleries16 minutes ago

  3. Oscars 2024: Complete List Of Winners At 96th Academy Awards

    Videos17 minutes ago

  4. Waiting for VR to mature before foraying into category: BenQ

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. My Third Term Will Write New Chapter in Rise of Women Power: PM

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo