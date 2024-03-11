Advertisement

Oscars 2024 was held on March 11 IST. The 96th Academy Awards were held to honour the excellence in cinema in the previous year. Following the biggest award night in Hollywood, attendees gathered for the after-party. Photos and videos from the official after-party are now doing rounds on social media.

Margot Robbie, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian arrive at Afterparty

Following the Oscar Awards, Vanity Fair hosted the official after-party. Bigiwgs of Hollywood who gave the award night a miss turned up at the afterparty. Barbie star Margot Robbie turned heads in a golden-coloured short dress from Thierry Mugler’s Spring/Summer collection 1996. The Barbie actor and producer ditched her classic pink for black at the main awards event and golden for the after-party.

Margot Robbie at after party | Image: X

Kim Kardashian was also in attendance at the after-party. The model donned a white-coloured skin-fitted gown with a dramatic front. Though she gave the main event a miss, she posed for the shutterbugs at the after-party.

Kim Kardashian at after party | Image: X

Chris Evans was also spotted at the after-party. He made an appearance with his wife Alba Baptista. The Captain America actor was spotted kissing his wife. A photo of the same is doing rounds on social media.

Chirs Evans at after party | Image: X

Jennifer Larence walked the red carpet in a cream floor-length gown. Her outfit was embellished with white flowers. The actress tucked her hair in a bun to give a chic look.

Jennifer Lawrence at after party | Image: X

Oscars 2024 concluded with Oppenheimer bagging 7 wins

R-rated biographical drama Oppenheimer dominated the 96th edition of the Oscars, winning seven awards out of 13 nominations including top honours of best picture and director for Christopher Nolan, his first. It was also a night of firsts for other members of the Oppenheimer team with Cillian Murphy (best actor), Robert Downey Jr (best supporting actor), Hoyte van Hoytema (best cinematography), and Jennifer Lame (best film editing) bagging their maiden Oscars.

The Academy Award for Best Actress went to Emma Stone for Poor Things as she bested frontrunner Lily Gladstone of Killers of the Flower Moon. This is Stone's second best actress Oscar after her 2017 win for La La Land.