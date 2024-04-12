×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

Margot Robbie Set To Produce Live Action Movie Based On Board Game Monopoly

Margot Robbie is developing a film based on the popular board game Monopoly. The actress headlined the film Barbie and also turned producer for the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Margot Robbie turned producer for the live-action movie Barbie, which she also headlined. The Greta Gerwig directorial received massive critical and commercial success becoming the highest-grossing movie ever. After the mammoth success of the film, the actress is all set to produce yet another live-action movie based on the board game Monopoly. 

Margot Robbie turns producer for live-action movie on Monopoly 

Fresh off from the success of Barbie, Hollywood star Margot Robbie is developing a film based on the popular board game Monopoly. The actor-producer, who runs the banner LuckyChap, has partnered with Hasbro and Lionsgate to bring the project alive on the big screen. According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Lionsgate extended its development rights to the board game with its purchase of eOne, which was completed in December 2023.

Representative Image | Image: Instagram 

As per the studio, Monopoly is the world's most popular board game brand, with 99 per cent global awareness, and is available in more than 100 countries across the globe, selling nearly half a billion copies going back to 1935. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson announced the film at CinemaCon, the annual movie theatre trade show, currently taking place in Las Vegas.

All about Margot-Robbie-backed Barbie 

Margot Robbie, and her company LuckyChap, which she formed with her husband Tom Ackerley, most recently developed Barbie, the feature film based on the iconic Mattel doll. The film, which was released in theatres in July 2023, amassed over USD 1.4 billion in worldwide collection. It was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won the trophy for Best Original Song for What Was I Made For?

Margot Robbie file photo | Image: Instagram 

LuckyChap has also backed critically acclaimed projects such as I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman. The banner will next produce Olivia Wilde's new Christmas comedy Naughty for Universal Pictures.
(With inputs from PTI) 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

