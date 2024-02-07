English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 20:55 IST

Marilyn Monroe's LA Home Where She Died Declared Historic Cultural Monument, Spared from Demolition

Marilyn's LA home where she died was declared a historic monument, saving it temporarily from demolition. It is the only property she bought while she lived.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Home
Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Home | Image:Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Home I X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Marilyn Monroe's former home in Los Angeles, where the Hollywood icon was found dead in 1962, has been saved from demolition for now. The Spanish-style hacienda on 5th Helena Drive, purchased by Monroe just six months before her death, faced a demolition permit in September. However, the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission recently voted unanimously to declare the property a historic cultural monument on January 18.

Marilyn Monroe's home's historical significance acknowledged

Despite Monroe's short-lived residency at the 1929-built home, the commissioners emphasised its historical significance as the only property the actress ever bought for herself. This acknowledgment led to the decision to designate it as a historic cultural monument, a move that doesn't guarantee permanent protection but allows for a 180-day delay in demolition. During this period, preservation opportunities will be explored.

Marilyn Monroe's home's historical significance acknowledged I Image/ X: MarilynMonroefans

Uncertain future and preservation efforts

While the historic designation doesn't ensure the property's immunity from demolition, it opens the door for further reviews by the city's Planning and Use Committee and the LA City Council. The possibility of relocating the house to a more central location for public viewing also exists but presents a challenging and expensive process. Preservation efforts led by the Monroe Preservation Group, notably Scott Fortner of the 'All Things Marilyn Podcast,' played a pivotal role in uncovering the property's historical significance, pre-dating Monroe's residency.

Marilyn Monroe's LA home has been temporarily spared from demolition I Image / x: MarilynMonroefans

In summary, Marilyn Monroe's LA home has been temporarily spared from demolition through its recognition as a historic cultural monument. The decision reflects the acknowledgment of its historical importance, and further steps will be taken to explore preservation options and potential relocation. The fate of this iconic property will ultimately depend on future reviews and decisions by relevant city authorities.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 20:55 IST

