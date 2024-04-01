Advertisement

The upcoming Back To Black biopic which will revisit the turbulent life of the late Amy Winehouse has sparked curiosity among fans. Mark Ronson, the influential producer and close confidant of Winehouse, finds himself omitted from the big screen adaptation, despite his significant role in shaping some of her biggest hits.

Jeff Tunke shot for the role which has now been axed

The Canadian actor was initially cast to portray Ronson in the film. Tunke expressed his excitement about the role and appreciated his collaboration with director Sam Taylor-Johnson and the opportunity to wear Ronson's jacket. However, all scenes featuring Tunke as Ronson have been removed from the final cut, and his name has been dropped from the film's credits on IMDb.

What did the makers say about Mark Ronson being ignored?

When questioned about the removal of Ronson's character, the film's team responded that his character had never appeared on screen, thereby refuting any suggestion of cuts. Ronson is known for his collaborations with Winehouse on iconic tracks like Rehab and Back To Black, as well as his solo hit Uptown Funk, has maintained a positive stance toward the film, despite not having seen it.

Daily Mail reports that he commended the script back in time and praised its portrayal of Winehouse's humour, and even gave Marisa Abela, who portrays Winehouse, a tour of the recording studio where they worked together.

Why is Amy Winehouse’s biopic controversial?

However, Ronson's absence from the project is not the sole point of dispute surrounding the biopic. Scheduled for release on April 12, the film has faced criticism from fans who perceive it as exploiting Winehouse's legacy, thirteen years after her tragic death. Concerns have also been raised about the casting choices, particularly regarding Abela's portrayal of Winehouse with dissatisfaction over the resemblance.

The film features Jack O'Connell as Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil and Eddie Marsan as her father Mitch.