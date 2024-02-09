English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

Mark Ruffalo Honoured With A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Dedicates It To Family

Mark Ruffalo was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 9. The Hulk actor dedicates his win to his family.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo | Image:Mark Ruffalo FC/Instagram
Mark Ruffalo has become the latest celebrity to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony on Thursday. The Poor Things actor appeared at the special occasion with his wife Sunrise Coigney and two of their three kids -- Bella, 18, and Keen, 22. Odette, 16. Previously, William Dafoe received the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. 

Mark Ruffalo thanks family for support 

In his acceptance speech, Mark expressed his gratitude to his family. "My kids, Bella and Keen and Odette, you taught me so much about being a parent, being a man, being an actor, and this is your star, my whole family, in ways that you won't understand for some time," he said, as per People. Mark's close friend and co-actor Jennifer Garner was also present at the ceremony.

She gave a huge shout-out to Mark. "How lucky are we to have been in a movie that kids are still dressing up as for Halloween?" said Garner in her speech, before listing some of Ruffalo's other leading ladies. 

Mark Ruffalo’s 13 Going on 30 co-star Jennifer Garner on his Hollywood star 

In her shoutout to her colleague, Jennifer pulled the leg of Mark Ruffalo while mentioning his achievements. "I wonder if my colleagues Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth [Paltrow], Keira Knightley -- I wonder if they would agree that Mark owes this rom-com success to the scruffy hair, the untucked, cute button down, both of which became the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years," she said. "I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark's anxiety as much as I did?" she continued. "I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films as he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the 'Thriller' dance, where Mark went from kind of shocked that we had to do this to antsy to deathly quiet to 'Bro, this is not for me'. "To work with you, Mark is to love you, I don't care what anyone says," Garner said.

Mark is the 2,772nd person to receive a star on the famed street. He also received a tribute from director David Fincher, who he worked with in the 2007 crime drama Zodiac. 
(With inputs from agencies) 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

