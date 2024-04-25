Advertisement

The 2004 hit romantic comedy 13 Going On 30, starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, celebrated its 20th anniversary on Tuesday, April 23. To commemorate the occasion, the cast of the film had a virtual reunion, where they walked down the lane discussing their filming experience while working together in the movie. Ruffalo shared that he is recognised more for his role in 13 Going on 30 than his portrayal of the superhero Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mark Ruffalo on 13 Going On 30’s longevity

Ruffalo said he received more recognition for playing Matty, Jenna's (Jennifer Garner) childhood friend who eventually gets married to her, than essaying the giant green beast Hulk who is the alter-ego of genius physicist Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade. "There's two types of people in this world. There's Hulk people, and there's 13 Going on 30 people, and I get equal amounts -- way more 13 Going on 30," the actor said.

Garner also shared the video of the chat on her Instagram handle. "#13GoingOn30. Twenty years. We are three Boomers braving zoom-because we want to thank you. To every person who has loved this movie along with us: Thank You. We see you, we appreciate you and we love you back. Forever thirty, flirty and thriving!" she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

What is 13 Going on 30 about?

13 Going on 30 revolves around a teenager Jenna Rink, played by Garner, whose wish of becoming an adult on her 13th birthday comes true when she wakes up as a 30-year-old woman the next morning.

Advertisement

Directed by Gary Winick, 13 Going on 30 released on April 23, 2004. It was written by Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith.