Advertisement

Director Martin Scorsese had a reunion of sorts with veteran actor Daniel Day Lewis at the recently held Governor’s Awards,. Day-Lewis, who was making a rare appearance at a public event after announcing his retirement a couple of years ago, was called to present the Best Director award.

Daniel Day-Lewis had famously announced retirement in 2017

The award was given to Martin Scorsese for his Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer period-drama Killers Of The Flower Moon. As Scorsese received the award from Day-Lewis, the director said on stage, “We did two films together and it’s one of the greatest experiences of my life, I must say. Maybe there’s time for one more. Maybe!” Scorsese’s quip immediately sparked claps from the audience who expressed their enthusiasm about the said possibility.

It is to be noted that Daniel Day-Lewis had famously announced his retirement from acting after the 2017 movie Phantom Thread. This news came as a complete shock to movie-lovers across the world because Daniel Day-Lewis had been one of the most respected actors for over 20 years, and Phantom Thread too had elicited great reviews for the actor.

Advertisement

Martin Scorsese teases doing one more film with Daniel Day-Lewis.



“We did 2 films together and it’s one of the greatest experiences of my life… maybe there’s time for one more.”



(Source: @NextBestPicture) pic.twitter.com/Pkc5FPXXWp — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2024

Scorsese, Day-Lewis had worked together on 2 films

Scorsese and Daniel Day-Lewis had earlier worked together in two big projects - The Age of Innocence and Gangs of New York. While The Age of Innocence was a sensitive romantic drama set in the Victoria empire, Gangs of New York was set in the 1870s and chartered the formative years of United States, about how Americans won their independence after years of struggle and rebellion.The latter had also bagged Daniel Day-Lewis an Academy Award nomination for his performance.

Gangs of New York still | Image: IMDb

Meanwhile, after the resounding acclaim he received for Killers of The Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese is now planning to begin work on his Jesus film.