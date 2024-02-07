English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 20:55 IST

Martin Scorsese Reveals De Niro Improvised The Iconic Line From Taxi Driver ‘You Talkin To Me’

Martin Scorsese opened up about one of the most iconic scenes in Taxi Driver. The filmmaker revealed that it was actually improvised by De Niro

Republic Entertainment Desk
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese | Image:Martin Scorsese
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Martin Scorsese helmed the cult classic movie Taxi Driver. Robert De Niro headlined the American psychological thriller which was released in 1976. In a new interview, the filmmaker has opened up about an unknown trivia from the film. 

 Martin Scorsese confirms Robert De Niro improvised scene in Taxi Driver 

Auteur Martin Scorsese has confirmed that one of Robert De Niro’s most memorable Taxi Driver lines was improvised. The scene in question features De Niro, as New York City night shift taxi driver Travis Bickle, imagining a confrontation that would invite him to threaten someone with a gun, reports People magazine. 

“You talkin’ to me?” he repeats, gazing at himself in the mirror. “You talkin' to me? Well I'm the only one here.” “He was improvising it,” Scorsese, 81, told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “We were behind schedule. We were in such trouble.” As per People, the Oscar winner’s fellow producers were “mad”, urging the director to cut and move on from the scene, he recalled. Instead, he encouraged De Niro’s ad-libbing. “They were banging on the door and I had to go to the door, open the door and say, ‘This is good. This is good. Give me five — two more minutes. One more take, one more take’.” He added: “I was at (De Niro’s) feet, because there were no video assistants at the time. And I was saying, ‘Do it again, do it again!’ And he was doing the thing with the moves and the gun.”

Advertisement

About Taxi Driver 

Taxi Driver, written by Paul Schrader, became one of the biggest critical and commercial hits of 1976. At the subsequent Academy Awards, it was nominated in four categories: Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Actor (De Niro) and Best Supporting Actress (Jodie Foster).

Advertisement

“So if you had stayed on schedule, there would be no, ‘You talkin’ to me’?” asked Colbert of one of cinema’s most iconic lines. “That’s right,” said Scorsese. “That wasn’t in the script, it came from him.” The scene was also shot in a building near Columbus Avenue and 88th street that is now gone, said the Killers of the Flower Moon Oscar contender.

(With inouts from IANS) 

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 20:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shivpal Yadav Rejects Speculation, Claims RLD to Remain with INDI bloc

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  2. RRR Fever Continues, Cameron Left Spellbound By Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: BJP-Cong Mega Showdown, Bommai Detained In Bengaluru

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Monkey Fever: Important Facts To Know About This Fatal Disease

    Lifestyle Health13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement