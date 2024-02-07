Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 09:18 IST

Martin Scorsese Shuts Down Criticism Of Killers Of The Flower Moon’s Long Runtime

Martin Scorsese seemed unbothered by the criticism and merely said that not every movie genre is meant for every audience.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Martin Scorsese, Satyajit Ray
Martin Scorsese has remained vocal about Ray's influence throughout his career. | Image:Image: Associated Press News
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Considered by many to be one of the greatest directors of all time, Martin Scorsese has had a profound impact on the film industry over the past forty years. His filmography is quite noteworthy, featuring classics like The Wolf of Wall Street, The Last Temptation of Christ, and The Irishman

He collaborated with Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro for his recent release Killers of the Flower Moon, which was a critical success and earned him another Oscar nomination for direction. In a recent interview, the filmmaker responded to the criticism of the film having longer than three-hour runtime. He merely said that not every movie genre is meant for every audience.

Advertisement

 

Martin Scorsese defends Killers Of The Flower Moon

In a conversation with Variety, Scorsese was asked about the criticism of Killers Of The Flower Moon for its three hours and 25 minutes runtime. To which the filmmaker replied, “I really don’t know how to respond to it except for the fact that many people seem to go with it. Some people say, “I want to see it again.” Not every film is for every person. Not every novel is for every reader, not every painting, etc. I don’t know if it’s something that will be universally accepted. This one felt right [at this length], and I felt that while I was watching it. I felt inside of it. 

 

Martin Scorsese breaks Steven Spielberg's Oscars record  

With his nomination for Best Director for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Scorsese has become the director with the most Oscar nominations in the category who is still alive. Till now, he has been nominated for Best Director for his films Raging Bull (1981), The Last Temptation of Christ (1989), Goodfellas (1991), Gangs of New York (2003), The Aviator (2005), The Departed (2007), Hugo (2012), The Wolf of Wall Street (2014), The Irishman (2020) and Killers of the Flower Moon (2023).

Advertisement

 

Spielberg earlier held the record with 9 nominations for his films- Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Schindler's List (1993), Saving Private Ryan (1998), Munich (2005), Lincoln (2013), West Side Story (2021) and The Fabelmans (2022).

Advertisement

 

Scorsese has won the category just once for The Departed while Spielberg won the category twice (Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan). 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 09:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Dealer financing among Maruti Suzuki's key Tier-2, Tier-3 strategies

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement