Only Murders in the Building co-stars Meryl Streep and Martin Short were spotted together on Wednesday night, February 21. The rumoured couple stepped out for a dinner date at LA’s celeb-heavy restaurants, Giorgio Baldi. This outing came weeks after the Mulaney star denied dating rumour with Streep.

Meryl Streep-Martin Short enjoy quality time together

With a beaming expression, the two celebrities left in close succession to each other. Meryl wore a burgundy jacket over a pink blouse, black pants, and black sneakers, looking effortlessly put together. She wore her blonde hair down and natural makeup to showcase her natural beauty beneath her signature cat-eye glasses. Martin wore a black blazer over a grey quarter-zip sweater, black pants, and grey sneakers for a minimalist look.

Martin Short denies dating Meryl Streep

Rumours of Hollywood icon Meryl Streep dating her Only Murders In The Building co-star Martin Short were denied by the latter during his recent appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast. "We are not a couple," Short said, quashing rumours that have been surrounding him and the multi-faceted actress in media reports after they appeared close during the recent Golden Globes awards.

A rep for Short confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Meryl Streep "are just very good friends, nothing more." Their dating rumours circulated after the news of Streep's separation from her ex husband of 45 years Don Gummer was confirmed.

At this year's Golden Globes, Streep and Short were seated with fellow Only Murders In The Building co-star Selena Gomez. All three actors were nominated for their respective roles in the hit series, which Streep joined last year. Though Streep didn't take home the trophy, she did break her own previous record for the most-nominated actor in Golden Globes history with her 33rd nod. She’s also the actor with the most all-time wins at the Globes, having won nine total.