English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Martin Short Enjoys Dinner With Meryl Streep After Denying Dating Rumours, Photos Go Viral

Martin Short and Meryl Streep stepped out for a dinner date at LA’s celeb-heavy restaurant, Giorgio Baldi on Wednesday, February 21.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Meryl Streep and Martin Short
Meryl Streep and Martin Short | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Only Murders in the Building co-stars Meryl Streep and Martin Short were spotted together on Wednesday night, February 21. The rumoured couple stepped out for a dinner date at LA’s celeb-heavy restaurants, Giorgio Baldi. This outing came weeks after the Mulaney star denied dating rumour with Streep. 

Meryl Streep-Martin Short enjoy quality time together

With a beaming expression, the two celebrities left in close succession to each other. Meryl wore a burgundy jacket over a pink blouse, black pants, and black sneakers, looking effortlessly put together. She wore her blonde hair down and natural makeup to showcase her natural beauty beneath her signature cat-eye glasses. Martin wore a black blazer over a grey quarter-zip sweater, black pants, and grey sneakers for a minimalist look.

 

Martin Short denies dating Meryl Streep

Rumours of Hollywood icon Meryl Streep dating her Only Murders In The Building co-star Martin Short were denied by the latter during his recent appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast. "We are not a couple," Short said, quashing rumours that have been surrounding him and the multi-faceted actress in media reports after they appeared close during the recent Golden Globes awards.

Advertisement

A rep for Short confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Meryl Streep "are just very good friends, nothing more." Their dating rumours circulated after the news of Streep's separation from her ex husband of 45 years Don Gummer was confirmed.

 

At this year's Golden Globes, Streep and Short were seated with fellow Only Murders In The Building co-star Selena Gomez. All three actors were nominated for their respective roles in the hit series, which Streep joined last year.  Though Streep didn't take home the trophy, she did break her own previous record for the most-nominated actor in Golden Globes history with her 33rd nod. She’s also the actor with the most all-time wins at the Globes, having won nine total.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 15:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

an hour ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

an hour ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

an hour ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

16 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

18 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

18 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

19 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

19 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Janhvi Kapoor Regrets Studying Acting In Los Angeles - Here's Why

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Must-visit Spots To Explore In Saudi Arabia

    Travel13 minutes ago

  3. Reddit’s future looks bright through VR goggles

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. Vijay Kumar's Next Film With Thamizh Is Titled Election

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Emma Watson, Hunter Schafer, Callum Turner Attend Milan Fashion Week

    Galleries27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo