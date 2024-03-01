Advertisement

Ray Winstone has much to say about his experience being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor played the role of Dreykov in 2021 film Black Widow. The actor went so far as to describe the experience as "soul-destroying".

Ray Winstone opens up about his unpleasant experience shooting Black Widow

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, Ray Winstone recalled having to partake in multiple reshoots for Black Widow. The actor stated how he was informed that his performance was much "too strong" and required to be redone - feedback he found "soul-destroying" at the time.

He said, "Then you find out that a few producers have come down, and your performance is too much, it’s too strong… That’s the way Marvel works. It can be soul-destroying because you feel like you’re doing great work. I actually said, ‘You ought to recast it because that was it for me.’ And you end up doing it again because you’re contracted to do it. Otherwise you end up in court. It’s like being kicked in the balls."

Ray Winstone reflects on doing films for money

Further speaking about his body of work, the actor admitted that he has at times, come on board for projects, simply for the money. That being said, the Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is still grateful for the positive experiences he had filming for those projects, taking each experience as it comes.



He said, "You go have fun for six weeks, see how it turns out. If it turns out great, it’s a plus. If it don’t, it don’t. But you’ve had a great six weeks. You do do films you don’t want to do. But you’ve got to do them because you haven’t worked in a little while and you’ve got to pay the rent."