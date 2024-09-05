sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 19:42 IST, September 5th 2024

Masters Of The Universe: Alison Brie To Play Supervillain Evil-Lyn In Nicholas Galitzine Starrer?

Masters Of The Universe is based on Mattel's toy line that spawned a animated TV series in 1983 as well as a 1987 film starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Alison Brie to play Evil-Lyn in live-action 'Masters of the Universe' movie
Alison Brie to play Evil-Lyn in live-action 'Masters of the Universe' movie | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:42 IST, September 5th 2024