Meet Deadpool And Wolverine Villain Cassandra Nova Set To Lock Horns With Wade Wilson, Logan

Advertisement

Deadpool and Wolverine arguably marks one of Marvel's most ambitious crossover projects. However, with two superheroes joining forces, there must be something equally formidable to fight off, on the other end. Cassandra Nova is just that. Put simply, Cassandra Nova is the primary antagonist in the premise set for Deadpool and Wolverine. But, who is she?

Who is Cassandra Nova?



For those who do not have it figured out yet, the character of Cassandra Nova is being essayed by Emma Corrin. The actress, by far, is best known for her portrayal of Lady Diana in Netflix's The Crown Season 3 (2020). She was also notably seen in My Policeman and Lady Chatterley's Lover (2022). Corrin makes a brief appearance in the Deadpool and Wolverine trailer, levitating out of what seemingly appears to be the giant mouth of Ant-Man.

Advertisement

Cassandra Nova's appearance in Shawn Levy's Deadpool and Wolverine, will mark the first time character is being seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Considered to be one of the foremost X-Men villains alongside the likes of Apocalypse and Mister Sinister, Cassandra is the evil twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier. Not only does Cassandra share her twin brothers psychic powers but also possesses telekinetic prowess, much like Xavier's most powerful student, Jean Grey.

Advertisement

Cassandra Nova has a menacing legacy



In the Marvel comics, Cassandra Nova was responsible for orchestrating the 16-million strong Genosha genocide - Nova led an army of Sentinels to invade the mutant homeland, even killing Magneto. The Genosha genocide was also a storyline in the ongoing X-Men ‘97 animated series. However, the mastermind behind the same was revealed to be Mister Sinister.

Advertisement

Thus, Cassandra Nova’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut was saved for Deadpool and Wolverine. Deadpool and Wolverine, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman taking the lead in their respective roles, is set for a release on July 26.