Advertisement

The recently concluded SAG Awards was a rather memorable affair for a multitude of reasons. Easily topping the list in this regard for early rom-com fans and fashion enthusiasts, was the unmissable Devil Wears Prada reunion. Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, who led the iconic 2006 comedy drama film, The Devil Wears Prada, marked a reunion as they came together as presenters for an award.

Advertisement

The Devil Wears Prada trio reunites at SAG Awards



Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway came together at the SAG Awards this year to announce the winner for the category of Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Incidentally, Blunt herself stood nominated for Best Supporting Actress with regards to her role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Advertisement



The fun segment featured Streep walk on stage feigning that she had forgotten her reading glasses and the envelope carrying the winner's name. Hathaway and Blunt soon ran up on stage to hand her the items, much like the premise of their roles from the 2006 film. In a plot twist, Blunt and Hathaway took over reciting some of Miranda Priestley's (Streep's character from the film) most iconic lines. As Blunt said, "Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins", Streep disagreed. To this, Hathaway stated, "No no. That wasn’t a question" - a line right out of the film. "By all means move at a glacial pace" mouthed by Blunt made for another direct reference to the film's script.

Advertisement

When Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway reminisced about their time on the sets of The Devil Wears Prada



Back in 2022, Emily and Anne had a mini Devil Wears Prada reunion of their own, as the duo came together for Variety's Actors on Actors series. Blunt was all praises for Hathaway, recalling how warm and welcomed the latter made her feel as they collaborated on the film.

Advertisement



Blunt said, "I was so green coming into that situation. And you were like the warmest embrace. Even though you were a colossal movie star at that time, you treated me like a complete equal. You are one of the people I’ve known longest. We’ve known each other for 18 years."