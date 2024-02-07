English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Michael Jackson Biopic First Look Out: Jaafar Jackson Recreates His Uncle’s Iconic Move

The first images of Michael Jackson's biopic show his nephew Jaafar Jackson striking one of the singer's many famous poses.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson | Image:Lionsgate
The much-awaited Michael Jackson biopic by Antoine Fuqua will debut in theatres in 2025. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the first look from the movie, featuring the singer’s nephew Jaafar Jackson. The photo showed him recreating one of Michael’s iconic moves. 

Jaafar Jackson in the first glimpse from Michael Jackson biopic

The first images of Michael Jackson's biopic show his nephew Jaafar Jackson striking one of the singer's many famous poses. Jackson is seen in a studio in the black-and-white image, with light streaming in from the large windows behind him. His face is hidden by the low lighting, but he can be seen doing Michael Jackson's signature toe stand, which he usually does when performing "Billie Jean." 

Michael Jackson Biopic First Look | Image: Lionsgate 

 

Jaafar looks like the perfect replica of Michael Jackson in his prime, with the sun serving as his spotlight. He is wearing a hat, jacket, white shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

What do we know about Michael Jackson's biopic so far? 

The biopic will cover every facet of Jackson's life, according to Lionsgate. However, since the biopic is being produced in cooperation with his estate, which has defended him against claims of child sexual abuse, it is unclear how— or even if— it will address the numerous controversies surrounding the late music icon. The 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland brought the charges back into the public eye.

Jaafar Jackson will play Michael Jackson in his biopic Image: File Photos

 

The logline of the film reads, “Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.” 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

