Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 10:57 IST

Michael Jackson Biopic: Nia Long To Play Pop Star's Mother In Antoine Fuqua's Film

Nia Long becomes a new addition to the cast as it was previously announced that Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar will be playing the role of the pop star.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Michael Jackson Biopic: Nia Long To Play Pop Star's Mother In Antoine Fuqua's Film
Michael Jackson Biopic: Nia Long To Play Pop Star's Mother In Antoine Fuqua's Film | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nia Long will be playing Katherine Jackson, the mother of Michael Jackson, in the biopic of the late pop star. The film is being directed by Antoine Fuqua. Nia becomes a new addition to the cast as it was previously announced that Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will be playing the role of the pop star while Colman Domingo will portray the family’s patriarch, Joe Jackson.

Nia Long to play Katherine Jackson in Michael Jackson’s biopic 

In a statement, Fuqua praised Nia’s previous performances. According to Variety, he said, “I’ve been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I’m excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times.” 

He added, “Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career.”

Advertisement

More about Michael Jackson’s biopic 

The biopic will debut in theatres in 2025. Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look from the movie, featuring the singer’s nephew Jaafar Jackson. The photo showed him recreating one of Michael’s iconic moves. According to Lionsgate, the biopic will cover every facet of Jackson's life. However, since the biopic is being produced in cooperation with his estate, which has defended him against claims of child sexual abuse, it is unclear how— or even if— it will address the numerous controversies surrounding the late music icon. The 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland brought the charges back into the public eye.

Advertisement

First glimpse of Michael Jackson biopic 

In the poster, Jackson is seen in a studio in the black-and-white image, with light streaming in from the large windows behind him. His face is hidden by the low lighting, but he can be seen doing Michael Jackson's signature toe stand, which he usually does when performing "Billie Jean." 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 10:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Canara Bank stocks hit 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement