Michael Jackson Biopic: Nia Long To Play Pop Star's Mother In Antoine Fuqua's Film
Nia Long becomes a new addition to the cast as it was previously announced that Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar will be playing the role of the pop star.
Nia Long will be playing Katherine Jackson, the mother of Michael Jackson, in the biopic of the late pop star. The film is being directed by Antoine Fuqua. Nia becomes a new addition to the cast as it was previously announced that Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will be playing the role of the pop star while Colman Domingo will portray the family’s patriarch, Joe Jackson.
Nia Long to play Katherine Jackson in Michael Jackson’s biopic
In a statement, Fuqua praised Nia’s previous performances. According to Variety, he said, “I’ve been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I’m excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times.”
He added, “Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career.”
More about Michael Jackson’s biopic
The biopic will debut in theatres in 2025. Earlier, the makers unveiled the first look from the movie, featuring the singer’s nephew Jaafar Jackson. The photo showed him recreating one of Michael’s iconic moves. According to Lionsgate, the biopic will cover every facet of Jackson's life. However, since the biopic is being produced in cooperation with his estate, which has defended him against claims of child sexual abuse, it is unclear how— or even if— it will address the numerous controversies surrounding the late music icon. The 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland brought the charges back into the public eye.
First glimpse of Michael Jackson biopic
In the poster, Jackson is seen in a studio in the black-and-white image, with light streaming in from the large windows behind him. His face is hidden by the low lighting, but he can be seen doing Michael Jackson's signature toe stand, which he usually does when performing "Billie Jean."
