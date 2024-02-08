Advertisement

The much-awaited Michael Jackson biopic by Antoine Fuqua, presented by Lionsgate, has finally got a release date. Just over a year and three months from now, the film starring Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson will be released in theaters on April 18, 2025. The movie's production is scheduled to start on January 22 this year.

What do we know about Michael Jackson's biopic so far?

The biopic will cover every facet of Jackson's life, according to Lionsgate. However, since the biopic is being produced in cooperation with his estate, which has defended him against claims of child sexual abuse, it is unclear how— or even if— it will address the numerous controversies surrounding the late music icon. The 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland brought the charges back into the public eye.

Jaafar Jackson will play Michael Jackson in his biopic Image: AP

The logline of the film reads, “Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Michael Jackson biopic replaces The Exorcist sequel

Michael’s biopic will take the place of The Exorcist: Deceiver, which was withdrawn from Universal's impending theatrical schedule in conjunction with the announcement that director David Gordon Green had left the picture.

The Exorcist: Deceiver was postponed leading to the Michael Jackson biopic taking its place | Image: IMDb

The Exorcist sequel was supposed to premiere on April 18, 2025, but Universal and Blumhouse have decided to postpone it indefinitely while they look for a new director.