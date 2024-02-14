Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 21:49 IST

Michael Jackson's Nephew Recreates 'Man in the Mirror' Look In King Of Pop's Biopic

Michael Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson has recreated the King of Pop’s iconic dangerous tour look for the former's biopic.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson | Image:Lionsgate
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The buzz surrounding the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic has intensified as the first look featuring a recreation of one of the singer's iconic ensembles, is unveiled. Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of the legendary artist, steps into the role of the King of Pop in Michael which is slated for theatrical release on April 18, 2025, with production currently underway.

More about Michael’s first look

Captured by renowned photographer Kevin Mazur, the initial image showcases Jaafar Jackson resembling his uncle's legendary Man in the Mirror persona from the Dangerous Tour era of 1992-93. Producer Graham King recently lauded Jaafar's portrayal and affirmed that every aspect of his performance displays the essence of Michael Jackson unlike any other actor could achieve.

What do we know about Michael Jackson’s biopic?

The film promises to explore an authentic portrayal of the multifaceted persona of the pop icon. From his meteoric rise to fame to the complexities of his personal life, Michael offers an intimate exploration of Jackson's journey. Highlighting both his triumphs and tribulations, the narrative unfolds on a grand cinematic scale.

The ensemble cast of Michael features Colman Domingo, an Oscar nominee, portraying father Joe Jackson, while Nia Long takes on the role of mother Katherine Jackson. Juliano Krue Valdi portrays the young Michael, with Miles Teller stepping into the shoes of lawyer John Branca.

Director Antoine Fuqua in a byte to Variety addressed the meticulous craftsmanship behind the project and praised the collaborative efforts of the creative team. Drawing from firsthand experiences with Michael Jackson, the team aims to capture the essence of the artist's spirit other than mere physical resemblance.

Michael is a collaborative endeavour produced by Graham King alongside the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. Lionsgate secures domestic distribution rights, while Universal Pictures International handles global distribution, except for Japan, which falls under Lionsgate's purview.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 21:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

