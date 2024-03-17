×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Michael Keaton Is In Awe Of His Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Co-Star Jenna Ortega

1998 horror comedy classic Beetlejuice is getting a sequel. Titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the film stars Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega among others.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton
Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

2024 will see the much loved Tim Burton classic, Beetlejuice, finally getting a sequel. While Beetlejuice had released back in 1988, the sequel will be reaching Burton fans after what has been a thirty five year wait. The film's face, Michael Keaton, recently expressed his admiration for co-star Jenna Ortega.

Advertisement

Michael Keaton is rather impressed with Jenna Ortega


Michael Keaton will be reprising the titular role in Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Incidentally, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara will also be reprising their respective roles of  Lydia Deetz and Delia Deetz. Jenna Ortega will be essaying the role of Ryder's daughter in the sequel. In an exclusive chat with Entertainment Tonight, Keaton could not hold himself back from showering praises on the Wednesday actress. 

Advertisement


He said, "Oh man, she's good, she's just got it, you know? She's got the tone. She showed up and just immediately knew what the tone was and just slipped in like she does every day. She's really special." Incidentally, Jenna has previously too worked with Tim Burton for the series Wednesday. Burton had directed the first four episodes of the show also having served as an executive producer for the same.

Advertisement

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice cast is having a gala time thus far


In a previous interview, also with Entertainment Tonight, Michael Keaton had revealed how initially he had been unsure about returning to the franchise. However, once he commenced filming, he had more fun than he did during the 1988 installment. He said, "It took a while to get there. I didn't really think we were gonna do it and didn't want to do it, various times (in the) last few years, but it was more fun than the other one." 

Advertisement


Jenna Ortega too, had recently expressed her positive experience working on the film. She shared, "(This is) some of the most fun I've ever had on a set. Visually, so exciting. Everything was practical. I think we're not using very much CGI or something like that at all," Ortega noted...Everyone did an incredible job. I felt so lucky to be there, it was insane, I can't wait for people to see." Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be releasing in theatres on September 5. 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 23:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran

Diljit Meets Ed Sheeran

5 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

10 minutes ago
Court seeks action taken report against cop assaulting people during Namaz in Inderlok

Actions Against Cop

13 minutes ago
Isuru Udana

Legends Cricket Trophy

14 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Myosistis

15 minutes ago
Encounter between the security team and the Naxalites in Kanker district

Naxalite Killed

17 minutes ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

Legends Cricket Trophy

17 minutes ago
The Goat Life

The Goat Life

18 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD Release

20 minutes ago
Sonnalli Seygall

Sonnalli In New Zealand

20 minutes ago
PBKS new jersey

PBKS new jersey

23 minutes ago
The G.O. A.T Life Trailer launch

The Goat Life Event

24 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Stuns In Gown

26 minutes ago
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Cong MLAs Threaten Sukhu

26 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Heads To Concert

27 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reacts after losing at the India Open 2023

Lakshya Sen signs off

28 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

31 minutes ago
Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton

Keaton On Ortega

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 76 Year Old Wrestler Lifts Heavy Weight, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News8 hours ago

  2. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World10 hours ago

  4. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle10 hours ago

  5. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo