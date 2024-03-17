Advertisement

2024 will see the much loved Tim Burton classic, Beetlejuice, finally getting a sequel. While Beetlejuice had released back in 1988, the sequel will be reaching Burton fans after what has been a thirty five year wait. The film's face, Michael Keaton, recently expressed his admiration for co-star Jenna Ortega.

Advertisement

Michael Keaton is rather impressed with Jenna Ortega



Michael Keaton will be reprising the titular role in Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Incidentally, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara will also be reprising their respective roles of Lydia Deetz and Delia Deetz. Jenna Ortega will be essaying the role of Ryder's daughter in the sequel. In an exclusive chat with Entertainment Tonight, Keaton could not hold himself back from showering praises on the Wednesday actress.

Advertisement



He said, "Oh man, she's good, she's just got it, you know? She's got the tone. She showed up and just immediately knew what the tone was and just slipped in like she does every day. She's really special." Incidentally, Jenna has previously too worked with Tim Burton for the series Wednesday. Burton had directed the first four episodes of the show also having served as an executive producer for the same.

Advertisement

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice cast is having a gala time thus far



In a previous interview, also with Entertainment Tonight, Michael Keaton had revealed how initially he had been unsure about returning to the franchise. However, once he commenced filming, he had more fun than he did during the 1988 installment. He said, "It took a while to get there. I didn't really think we were gonna do it and didn't want to do it, various times (in the) last few years, but it was more fun than the other one."

Advertisement



Jenna Ortega too, had recently expressed her positive experience working on the film. She shared, "(This is) some of the most fun I've ever had on a set. Visually, so exciting. Everything was practical. I think we're not using very much CGI or something like that at all," Ortega noted...Everyone did an incredible job. I felt so lucky to be there, it was insane, I can't wait for people to see." Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be releasing in theatres on September 5.