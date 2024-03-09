×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Michael Keaton On Returning To Beetlejuice Franchise After More Than 3 Decades: It Was More Fun

Michael Keaton will be reprising his titular role of Beetlejuice in the sequel to the film. He recently opened up about the experience exceeding expectations.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Michael Keaton
Michael Keaton | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Michael Keaton is all set to reprise his titular role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The actor recently opened up about how gratifying the overall experience was. Not just that, he also reflected on his decision to cast Al Pacino in his next directorial venture.

Michael Keaton shares his experience filming for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice


In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Michael Keaton opened up about collaborating with Tim Burton for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Though the actor had his reservations, once he got around to it, the experience turned out to be much more fun shooting for the sequel than the original.

He said, "It took a while to get there. I didn't really think we were gonna do it and didn't want to do it, various times (in the) last few years, but it was more fun than the other one." Speaking about director Burton, Keaton further added, "(Tim) was really, really great -- back in his comfort zone. I could tell he was having fun. Which is really contagious, when you're around that."

Michael Keaton is also working on his directorial venture


Michael Keaton will be turning director will film Knox Goes Away. He will incidentally be returning to the role after a gap of 14 years, his last directorial venture being The Merry Gentleman which released in 2009. Not only will Keaton be directing Knox Goes Away but will also be featuring in it as the titular hitman who who struggles to help his estranged son - played by James Marsden - after being diagnosed with a rare form of dementia. Interestingly, the film will also feature Al Pacino in a key role.

Speaking about the same he said, "I know it sounds arrogant or stupid on my part, but you have to think about all the details. So when I run through the scene in my head and say, 'What am I, nuts?' Of course. You know, this is going to work.  knew him a little bit, and I called him and we had a nice chat. He was just easy to work with, as you can imagine, and flexible, and always shows up with ideas."

Published March 9th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

