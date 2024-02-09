Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Miller's Girl: Martin Freeman, 52, Involved In Intimate Scene With Jenna Ortega, 21, Sparks Outrage

Miller's Girl released in the United States, on January 26. The film features Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman in an inappropriate student-teacher dynamic.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Miller's Girl
Miller's Girl | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jenna Ortega may best be known for her unflinching portrayal of the titular role in Wednesday, however, the up and coming name has slowly but surely been building a diverse filmography for herself. However, this understandable quest for experimentalism appears to have landed Ortega in a soup, courtesy of her latest release, Miller's Girl. The film has come under heavy fire, from the audience and the internet, with regards to an intimate scene featured in the film.

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman face the wrath of the internet


For the unversed, the very premise of Miller's Girl, a Jade Halley Bartlett directorial, involves the twisted trajectory of a student-teacher dynamic. Martin Freeman, 52, plays Jonathan Miller while Jenna Ortega, 21, plays Cairo Sweets. The film follows Ortega's Sweets as she gets entangled in an inappropriate relationship with Miller, sparked by a sex story she pens for a writing assignment. One of the progressions in their equation involve being physically intimate - the cinematisation of which between Freeman and Ortega, has left fans bewildered, considering their 31-year age gap. 

Advertisement


While some believe that Ortega was simply doing her job - that of being an actress, others are holding her accountable for the kind of roles she is seen in. An internet user commented, "I think I am finally done watching these age gap movies. They are all gross, and I am tired of it. No amount of Jenna Ortega or Martin Freeman could save this one for me." Another reflected, "I get some people don't want to see certain scenes in Miller's Girl ( I also don't), but treating Jenna Ortega like she's a child forced to take on certain projects or film certain scenes is so insulting to her and her work."

Advertisement

What is next for Jenna Ortega?


Considering the current controversy does not derail Ortega's goodwill, the actress has a strong lineup of projects in the pipeline. Jenna will next be seen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as Astrid Deetz. She additionally has three other films currently in post-production, all of which she has served as an executive producer on.

Advertisement

These include Death of a Unicorn, Winter Spring Summer or Fall and an untitled Trey Edward Shults film. 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement