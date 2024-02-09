Advertisement

Jenna Ortega may best be known for her unflinching portrayal of the titular role in Wednesday, however, the up and coming name has slowly but surely been building a diverse filmography for herself. However, this understandable quest for experimentalism appears to have landed Ortega in a soup, courtesy of her latest release, Miller's Girl. The film has come under heavy fire, from the audience and the internet, with regards to an intimate scene featured in the film.

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman face the wrath of the internet



For the unversed, the very premise of Miller's Girl, a Jade Halley Bartlett directorial, involves the twisted trajectory of a student-teacher dynamic. Martin Freeman, 52, plays Jonathan Miller while Jenna Ortega, 21, plays Cairo Sweets. The film follows Ortega's Sweets as she gets entangled in an inappropriate relationship with Miller, sparked by a sex story she pens for a writing assignment. One of the progressions in their equation involve being physically intimate - the cinematisation of which between Freeman and Ortega, has left fans bewildered, considering their 31-year age gap.

While some believe that Ortega was simply doing her job - that of being an actress, others are holding her accountable for the kind of roles she is seen in. An internet user commented, "I think I am finally done watching these age gap movies. They are all gross, and I am tired of it. No amount of Jenna Ortega or Martin Freeman could save this one for me." Another reflected, "I get some people don't want to see certain scenes in Miller's Girl ( I also don't), but treating Jenna Ortega like she's a child forced to take on certain projects or film certain scenes is so insulting to her and her work."

What is next for Jenna Ortega?



Considering the current controversy does not derail Ortega's goodwill, the actress has a strong lineup of projects in the pipeline. Jenna will next be seen in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice as Astrid Deetz. She additionally has three other films currently in post-production, all of which she has served as an executive producer on.

These include Death of a Unicorn, Winter Spring Summer or Fall and an untitled Trey Edward Shults film.