×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Backlash She Has Faced Over The Years Due To Her Accent: I’m Trying

Strange Things actor Millie Bobby Brown recently opened up about her controversial accent and has addressed the backlash she faces for the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown | Image:Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in the hit series Stranger Things is addressing criticism she has faced regarding her accent. The actress, who grew up between England and the U.S., has been vocal about adapting to different accents for her acting roles.

What did Millie Bobby Brown say about her accent?

In a recent interview with Max Balegde on TikTok, Brown defended her approach to portraying various accents, stating, "I’m an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I’m an actor and I adapt, and so I want to mimic other people!”

 

 

Acknowledging the criticism she has received, Brown explained, “I can’t help that when I’m around my fiancé, or when I’m with people like Jimmy Fallon who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it! And now I’m in England, I wanna replicate that [accent]! I don’t do it intentionally, and I’m sorry if it offends you, okay? But listen, I’m trying my best! I’m trying my best.”

Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown’s Damsel released recently

The 18-year-old actress gained prominence with her breakout role in Stranger Things at the age of 12. She currently stars in the fantasy film Damsel where she also serves as an executive producer. Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau, Damsel follows the story of a young woman thrust into a dangerous situation after agreeing to marry a prince.

Advertisement

 

 

Brown's co-stars in Damsel include Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, and Robin Wright. Next, she is set to star in The Electric State, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, known for their work on Avengers: Endgame. The movie is based on a graphic novel set in the United States.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

7 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

7 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

7 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

8 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

8 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ranveer Singh's Next To Be With Kaala Director Pa Ranjith?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Video of Pakistani actress calling cricketers as 'Tharki' on live TV

    Sports an hour ago

  3. Sidharth Malhotra Set To Work With Drishyam Director Jeethu Joseph?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Perez, Barreras crowned champions; India sweep medals in junior category

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Sajid Nadiadwala Reacts To Kick 2 Rumours, New Project With Murugadoss

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo