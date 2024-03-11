Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in the hit series Stranger Things is addressing criticism she has faced regarding her accent. The actress, who grew up between England and the U.S., has been vocal about adapting to different accents for her acting roles.

What did Millie Bobby Brown say about her accent?

In a recent interview with Max Balegde on TikTok, Brown defended her approach to portraying various accents, stating, "I’m an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I’m an actor and I adapt, and so I want to mimic other people!”

Acknowledging the criticism she has received, Brown explained, “I can’t help that when I’m around my fiancé, or when I’m with people like Jimmy Fallon who have a very American accent, I wanna replicate it! And now I’m in England, I wanna replicate that [accent]! I don’t do it intentionally, and I’m sorry if it offends you, okay? But listen, I’m trying my best! I’m trying my best.”

Millie Bobby Brown’s Damsel released recently

The 18-year-old actress gained prominence with her breakout role in Stranger Things at the age of 12. She currently stars in the fantasy film Damsel where she also serves as an executive producer. Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau, Damsel follows the story of a young woman thrust into a dangerous situation after agreeing to marry a prince.

Brown's co-stars in Damsel include Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, and Robin Wright. Next, she is set to star in The Electric State, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, known for their work on Avengers: Endgame. The movie is based on a graphic novel set in the United States.