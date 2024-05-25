Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, who got engaged last year in April, are officially wedded. Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, reportedly had a hush-hush ceremony which was attended by their parents. The couple has been in the news since they sparked dating rumours in 2021.

According to The Sun, Jake's parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi were in attendance along with Millie's parents. An insider told the portal that the couple exchanged vows in a "very low-key" ceremony and are also done with all the paperwork. The newlywed couple is also planning to host a huge ceremony later this year. "It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows. They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year."

(A file photo of Millie and Jake | Image: Instagram)

The news comes two months after Millie's Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine revealed that he would be officiating Millie and Jake's wedding ceremony, during an interview with Access Online. He said, "I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife."

(A file photo of Millie and Jake | Image: Instagram)

When Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced their engagement

Last year, the actress kicked off her New Year by calling Jake her "partner for life" and dropped a series of photos on her Instagram handle. Four months later, Millie shared a monochrome photo, showing off her engagement ring and captioned the photo with a line from Taylor Swift's Lover, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all"

Millie Bobby Brown will be next seen in The Electric State, a science fiction adventure drama, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The movie is scheduled to release by Netflix in 2024

