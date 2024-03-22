Advertisement

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is getting married to her long time beau Jake Bongiovi. In a recent interview, she revealed that her Stranger Things Papa will officiate the wedding.

Millie Bobby Brown says Matthew Modine will officiate her wedding

Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Martin Brenne, who is Eleven’s Papa will officiate her co-star Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding. In a recent interview with Access Daily, the actor shared how the idea of being the one to officiate his co-star’s nuptials came about. He said, “I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife.”

He further revealed that he has officiated a wedding once before. “It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony.”

Advertisement

File photo of Millie Bobby Brown and Matthew Modine | Image: X

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s love story

The couple got engaged in 2023. The actress took to her Instagram and posted multiple photos. In the caption, she wrote, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.” Both Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi smiled adorably with their eyes closed in the seemingly candid picture.

Advertisement

Brown and Bongiovi had been dating for the last two and a half years. Before getting engaged. They often take to social media in order to share their pictures with each other. As per Mirror, Jake and Millie initially crossed paths through Instagram. After initially being friends, they soon got into a relationship. Their relationship was made official in June 2021, with the actress sharing a snap of herself with Jake kissing her cheek.