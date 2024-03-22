×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 20:20 IST

Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things Co-Star Matthew Modine To Officiate Her Wedding

Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Martin Brenne, also known as Eleven’s Papa will officiate her co-star Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things Co-Star Matthew Modine To Officiate Her Wedding
Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things Co-Star Matthew Modine To Officiate Her Wedding | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is getting married to her long time beau Jake Bongiovi. In a recent interview, she revealed that her Stranger Things Papa will officiate the wedding. 

Millie Bobby Brown says Matthew Modine will officiate her wedding 

Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Martin Brenne, who is Eleven’s Papa will officiate her co-star Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding. In a recent interview with Access Daily, the actor shared how the idea of being the one to officiate his co-star’s nuptials came about. He said, “I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great and then Jake said it would be a great idea, so I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife.”

He further revealed that he has officiated a wedding once before. “It’s such a beautiful thing to be able to join two people in holy matrimony.”

Advertisement
File photo of Millie Bobby Brown and Matthew Modine | Image: X

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s love story

The couple got engaged in 2023. The actress took to her Instagram and posted multiple photos. In the caption, she wrote, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.” Both Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi smiled adorably with their eyes closed in the seemingly candid picture. 

Advertisement

Brown and Bongiovi had been dating for the last two and a half years. Before getting engaged. They often take to social media in order to share their pictures with each other. As per Mirror, Jake and Millie initially crossed paths through Instagram. After initially being friends, they soon got into a relationship. Their relationship was made official in June 2021, with the actress sharing a snap of herself with Jake kissing her cheek.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 20:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a few seconds ago
Navjot Sidhu and MS Dhoni

Sidhu hails Dhoni

2 minutes ago
coal

Declining Coal imports

7 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

Arvind Kejriwal

8 minutes ago
UN

Gaza Ceasefire Vetoed

9 minutes ago
Bihar Board Class 12th results to be declared on March 23

Bihar Board 12th Results

9 minutes ago
UNGA Resolution on AI

UNGA Resolution on AI

15 minutes ago
Indian economy

FinMin economic outlook

18 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

19 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi shopping spree

20 minutes ago
Carnivals Across The Globe That Will Give You The Holi Feels

Festivals Similar To Holi

22 minutes ago
Accident In Himachal Mandi Kills 3

Accident In Himachal

22 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kingpin

22 minutes ago
Hand shake

Scrapped deal

25 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD Teaser

Kalki 2898 AD Update

33 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's fielding

35 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

37 minutes ago
Representative

Retail recovery signals

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education7 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  4. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education9 hours ago

  5. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo