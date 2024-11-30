Moana 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Hollywood Animated Film Opens Better Than Inside Out 2 In India

American animated musical adventure film Moana 2 hit the screens on November 29. The movie is receiving positive reviews and is loved by the netizens. While the film is progressing with numbers at box office each day, there might be threat to Inside Out 2. Let’s know the box office figures of these films in

Moana 2 vs Inside Out 2 box office collection of India

According to estimates of Sacnilk, Moana 2 has performed well on its first two days at the box office. Currently, the film has earned ₹2.9 in India on its second day, surpassing the second day collection of Inside Out 2. On its first day, it has collected ₹2.75 crore . In Hindi version, the film collected ₹0.85 crore on first day and for English version- ₹1.9 crore. The total collection now stands at ₹5.27 crore.

Poster of Moana 2 | Source: IMDb

While Inside Out 2 had on its first day had collected ₹1.25 crore and on second day- ₹2 crore. In Hindi version, on day one, the film garnered ₹0.15 crore and on second day- ₹0.35 crore. The total collection of Inside Out 2 in India stand ₹32.35 crore net. The box office figures of first two days of Inside Out 2 is lesser than Moana 2. In regard to this, Moana 2 is expected to grow in numbers and might surpass Inside Out 2, which is currently holds the title of biggest animated film opener of 2024.

File photo of Inside Out 2 | Source: IMDb

What do we know about Moana 2?

Moana is set tin the ancient Polynesia and tells the story of Moana, the determined and strong-willed daughter of a chief of coastal village who is chosen by the ocean itself. The animated film in which the characters has been voiced by Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Scherzinger, Alan Tudyk, Rose Matafeo, Auli’i Cravalho and Temuera Morrison among others.

Poster of Moana 2 | Source: IMDb

In addition, Dwayne Rock Johnson is set to reprise his role as the Polynesian demigod Maui in the upcoming live-action remake of Moana. Thomas Kail will be directing the film and Lin-Manuel Miranda will work on the music, including new original songs fro the live-action drama.