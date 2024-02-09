Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Moana 2 First Look: Disney Unveils Release Date Of Dwayne-Johnson Led Animated Movie

Sequel to Disney's Moana is all set to hit the theatres soon. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the animated will be released in November 2024.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Moana 2 first look
Moana 2 first look | Image:Disney/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Moana 2 is all set to hit the big screens. Disney has recently announced that the sequel to Moana will release in theatres this November. Along with the announcement, the makers shared a teaser of Moana 2.

 

Disney unveils first look of Moana 2

Sequel to Disney's Moana is all set to hit the theatres soon. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the animated will be released on November 27, 2024. The announcement came during an earnings call in which Iger emphasised that the ship was being righted at Disney's film and TV divisions several months after he acknowledged the company had done too much too fast in order to feed Disney+, leading to some cases of lower quality projects hitting the marketplace, The Hollywood Reporter.

Dave Derrick Jr., who worked on the original film as a story board artist, has been roped in to direct the the new sequel, which is separate from a live-action remake of Moana starring Dwayne Johnson. Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina are writing the music.

Moana sequel was going to be a TV series?

As per Iger, Moana sequel was initially developed as a TV series, before becoming a movie, ANI reported. "We were impressed by what we saw, and knew it deserved a theatrical release," Iger said. The original Moana voice starred Auli`i Cravalho as Moana, a young woman who goes on an adventure against the wishes of her father, the chief of the Polynesian island of Motunui. Along the way, she teams up with Maui, a demigod of the wind and sea voiced by Johnson. Johnson and Cravalho are expected to reprise their roles.

Ron Clements and John Musker directed the 2016 movie. Miranda, Mark Mancina and Foa'i were the songwriters. The movie generated over USD 680 million at the box office. The animated musical found renewed life on Disney+ with 1 billion hours streamed last year.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published February 8th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

