Advertisement

Dev Patel's directorial and starrer Monkey Man is all set to hit the theaters on April 15. The film will get its release via Joran Peel's Monkeypaw, which was made official on Jordan Peele's X handle. The film was previously set for a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix. According to Deadline, after Peele watched the film, he was immediately taken by Patel's vision and felt that the film deserved a big screen release.

Monkey Man also marks the Hollywood debut of Indian actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who rose to fame after her appearance in the Prime Video Series Made in Heaven.

Advertisement

Monkey Man Gets Its Release Date

Actress Shobita Dhulipala took to her Instagram handle to share the news. She shared a teaser of the film featuring Dev Patel, herself, and Sikander Singh among others. The teaser shows Dev Patel in various avatars, but the best of all of him being an anonymous underground fighter with a monkey mask. The teaser also featured glimpses of sketches of Lord Hanuman throughout.

Advertisement

Sharing the teaser, Shobhita captioned, “An absolute joy to share the trailer of my debut Hollywood film #MonkeyMan. Releasing 5th April across theatres globally.”

What more do we know about Monkey Man?

Monkey Man reportedly follows the quest of a man for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systematically victimise the poor and powerless. The main man is inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage.

Advertisement

The film, apart from Dev Patel and Shobita Dhulipala also stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharam, and Ashwini Kalsekar among others. Monkey Man, directed by Patel himself was also produced by him along with Jomon Thomas and Oscar winner Peele among others.

Advertisement