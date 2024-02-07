Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Moneky Man: Sobhita Dhulipala's Hollywood Debut Film With Dev Patel To Release On This Date

Monkey Man starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Dev Patel was initially looking for a direct-to-OTT release until Jordan Peele decided to release it on the big screen

Republic Entertainment Desk
Monkey Man
Monkey Man | Image:Monkey Man
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dev Patel's directorial and starrer Monkey Man is all set to hit the theaters on April 15. The film will get its release via Joran Peel's Monkeypaw, which was made official on Jordan Peele's X handle. The film was previously set for a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix. According to Deadline, after Peele watched the film, he was immediately taken by Patel's vision and felt that the film deserved a big screen release.

Monkey Man also marks the Hollywood debut of Indian actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who rose to fame after her appearance in the Prime Video Series Made in Heaven.

Advertisement

Monkey Man Gets Its Release Date

Actress Shobita Dhulipala took to her Instagram handle to share the news. She shared a teaser of the film featuring Dev Patel, herself, and Sikander Singh among others. The teaser shows Dev Patel in various avatars, but the best of all of him being an anonymous underground fighter with a monkey mask. The teaser also featured glimpses of sketches of Lord Hanuman throughout. 

Advertisement

Sharing the teaser, Shobhita captioned, “An absolute joy to share the trailer of my debut Hollywood film #MonkeyMan. Releasing 5th April across theatres globally.”

What more do we know about Monkey Man?

Monkey Man reportedly follows the quest of a man for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systematically victimise the poor and powerless. The main man is inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage.

Advertisement

 

The film, apart from Dev Patel and Shobita Dhulipala also stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharam, and Ashwini Kalsekar among others. Monkey Man, directed by Patel himself was also produced by him along with Jomon Thomas and Oscar winner Peele among others.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 23:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

28 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Varun Dhawan Looks Fierce In The Lastest Poster Of Atlee's Baby John

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  2. Signature Global, landlords partner for Gurugram project

    Business News6 minutes ago

  3. Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to reach No 1 in ICC Test ranking

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Akhanda 2: Balayya To Reunite With Boyapati Sreenu For The 4th Time?

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Aisa Mauka Fir Kahan Milega: PM Modi Quips on Kharge's Long RS Speech

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement