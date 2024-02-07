Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Monica Garcia Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Divorce: It Was Not An Affair but My Husband...

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia reveals divorce reason. Reality show star dismisses affair rumours.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Monica Garcia Divorce Truth
Monica Garcia Divorce Truth | Image:Monica Garcia Divorce Truth
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOLSC) star Monica Garcia, who recently divorced her ex-husband Mike Fowler, made a major revelation. The reality show star took to her social media handle to clarify the reason behind her divorce. Monica Garcia said that there have been many speculations behind the reason specifically "about an affair." She further revealed that she faced domestic violence leading to her divorce from her ex-husband Mike Fowler. The incident unfolded in 2021, resulting in Fowler's arrest and later guilty plea.

Monica Garcia faced domestic violence leading to the arrest of her ex-husband

Addressing rumours surrounding her divorce, Garcia took to Instagram on January 10 to clarify that it was not linked to an affair but rather Fowler's alleged abuse. The reality TV star shared her painful experience, emphasising her desire to discuss it on the show to raise awareness about domestic violence and provide support for others facing similar situations.

 

Despite the challenging circumstances, Garcia, who finalised her divorce in October 2023, received child support and alimony. She secured sole legal and physical custody of her four girls. In an empowering message, Garcia encouraged women facing domestic violence, assuring them that life exists after abuse, and a supportive community is ready to help navigate these challenging situations.

Monica Garcia Reveals The Real Reason For Divorce I Imgae: Instagram

 

Details about the reality show star's divorce 

Garcia's ex-husband, Mike Fowler, faced serious charges related to domestic violence assault, violence in the presence of a child, and interruption of a communication device in March 2021. The distressing details emerged from a police report obtained by the U.S. Sun, revealing that Garcia, through her Apple Watch, reported her husband's alleged assault, seeking refuge in a bedroom. The altercation occurred in front of their teenage child, intensifying the gravity of the situation.

Monica Garcia faced domestic violence leading to the arrest of her ex-husband I Image: IMDb

The dispute between Garcia and Fowler stemmed from concerns about Garcia's associations, escalating upon their return home. Fowler allegedly slapped Garcia, witnessed by one of their teenage kids. Following the arrest, Fowler spent time in county jail and later pleaded guilty to assault, resulting in probation and a fine.

Monica Garcia's openness about her ordeal shines a light on the often-hidden issue of domestic violence, highlighting the importance of awareness and support within communities.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 00:03 IST

