Advertisement

Dev Patel has made his directorial debut with Monkey Man and it is already a hit among the US audience. The film released on the big screens on April 5 and fans immediately thronged the theatres. Now, we have got hands-on first impression which will help the Indian audience to decide whether to watch the movie or not. The makers are yet to announce when the film will hit the theatres in India.

Netizens are heaping praise on Dev Patel's directorial skills

X is flooded with the positive reviews of Monkey Man, hailing Dev Patel's acting and directorial skills. A user called the movie an "Indian version of John Wick" and added, "that is high praise! Incredible movie." Another user reviewed the film in detail and called it a "hardcore revenge story". "#MONKEYMAN REVIEW : A Perfect Film Debut. - Dev Patel GAVE & DID his #GreatestOfAllTime - Action scenes pure Violent & SO FCKING GOOD. *tha so many 1 shots - Visual PERFECTION - SFX, BGMs, Songs everything executed well," read the post.

#MonkeyMan

A terrific directorial debut from Dev Patel. I was surprised to see that almost half of the film was in Hindi and was subtitled. Loved the use of cuss words 😆, felt an Anurag Kashyap vibe. Outstanding long action sequences in the middle and at the end. Dev Patel 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/8xcz8N97ui — M29 (@varsham214) April 5, 2024

Another user requested Dev Patel to continue directing after watching Monkey Man. The user shared that the film is a "distinct and unique style" that elevates almost every action sequence. "Once the story finds its footing, which admittedly takes a few scenes, there is no turning back. The final act of this revenge quest is absolute madness but in a ridiculously satisfying way… Pure chaos with an awesome soundtrack," read the review.

Advertisement

Let Dev Patel direct every movie from now on because #MonkeyMan is a friggin blast. It has a distinct and unique style that elevates almost every action-heavy sequence. Once the story finds its footing, which admittedly takes a few scenes, there is no turning back. The final act… pic.twitter.com/NRquPN6mMr — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) April 5, 2024

#MONKEYMAN REVIEW :

A Perfect Film Debut.



- Dev Patel GAVE & DID his #GreatestOfAllTime

- Action scenes pure Violent & SO FCKING GOOD. *tha so many 1 shots 🔥

- Visual PERFECTION

- SFX, BGMs, Songs everything executed well



(100000/10) A Hardcore Revenge Story. pic.twitter.com/hKztsQGwzb — KESHH (@ItzKeshhh) April 5, 2024

Another shared several clips from the movie and wrote that the film is incredible. The film has "pulse-pounding" action sequences. The user concluded by saying, "He knocked it out of the park!"

Advertisement

#MonkeyMan was an incredible film! Pulse pounding action and full of emotion! Everything Dev had to go through as a producer/writer/director/actor (literal, blood, tears, & etc) to get this film made makes it that more special! He knocked it out of the park! #MonkeyManMovie pic.twitter.com/LHapBUvFJu — Avia Knighten (@AviaKnighten) April 5, 2024

DYK Dev Patel didn't want to direct Monkey Man

As per a report in the Hollywood Reporter, Dev Patel shared that initially, he didn't want to direct Monkey Man. He became "a reluctant writer and then a sort of reluctant director" on the project. Earlier, he pitched the film to Neill Blomkamp to direct it, however, the latter encouraged him that he should helm it himself because of his attachment to the material. "There were some incredible people that pushed me into this director's seat, and once I was there, I didn't look back," he continued.

Now, after making Monkey Man, Dev's opinion has changed and said, "It was by any means necessary I was going to birth this dream so I really love it, and I would love to do it again if I was so lucky."

Advertisement

What do we know about Monkey Man?

Apart from Dev Patel and Sikander Kher, the film also stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, and Makarand Deshpande.