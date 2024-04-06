×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 21:53 IST

Monkey Man Opens Better Than The First Omen In US, Faces Competition From Godzilla Vs Kong

Godzilla Vs Kong: The New Empire, The First Omen, Kung Fu Panda 4 and Monkey Man are competing for the top spot at the US box office.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Monkey Man, The First Omen
Monkey Man, The First Omen | Image:IMDb
Dev Patel's debut directorial Monkey Man opened in cinemas worldwide on April 5. In the US, the action film set against the backdrop of a revenge story, has done well on its opening day, and has managed to collect $4.1 million, excluding Thursday previews. Interestingly, horror film The First Omen is trailing behind Monkey Man after opening alongside it.

A still from Monkey Man | Image: AP

Monkey Man makes an impact at the box office

According to Deadline, the collections of Monkey Man were second to Godzilla Vs Kong: The New Empire on Friday. The latter minted $8.5 million as it runs into its second weekend. Monkey Man collected $4.1 million and is looking at a $10.5 million + opening weekend, including Thursday previews.

Still from The First Omen | Image: AP

Monkey Man, though behind Godzilla Vs Kong: The New Empire, is ahead of The First Omen, which is made on a much bigger budget of $30 million. According to Deadline, Monkey Man is attracting a more diverse crowd with 38% Caucasian, 25% Latino and Hispanic, 14% Black, 17% Asian and 6% other.

What is the Monkey Man about?

Inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, Monkey Man is set in Mumbai and features Patel as Kid, a man on a quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless. Dev Patel has developed the movie from a story idea he had and wrote the screenplay along with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

Apart from Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala and a host of Indian actors including Sikander Kher, Makarand Deshpande, Pitobash and Vipin Sharma round out the cast of Monkey Man.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 21:53 IST

