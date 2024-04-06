Updated April 6th, 2024 at 21:53 IST
Monkey Man Opens Better Than The First Omen In US, Faces Competition From Godzilla Vs Kong
Godzilla Vs Kong: The New Empire, The First Omen, Kung Fu Panda 4 and Monkey Man are competing for the top spot at the US box office.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Dev Patel's debut directorial Monkey Man opened in cinemas worldwide on April 5. In the US, the action film set against the backdrop of a revenge story, has done well on its opening day, and has managed to collect $4.1 million, excluding Thursday previews. Interestingly, horror film The First Omen is trailing behind Monkey Man after opening alongside it.
Monkey Man makes an impact at the box office
According to Deadline, the collections of Monkey Man were second to Godzilla Vs Kong: The New Empire on Friday. The latter minted $8.5 million as it runs into its second weekend. Monkey Man collected $4.1 million and is looking at a $10.5 million + opening weekend, including Thursday previews.
Monkey Man, though behind Godzilla Vs Kong: The New Empire, is ahead of The First Omen, which is made on a much bigger budget of $30 million. According to Deadline, Monkey Man is attracting a more diverse crowd with 38% Caucasian, 25% Latino and Hispanic, 14% Black, 17% Asian and 6% other.
Advertisement
What is the Monkey Man about?
Inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, Monkey Man is set in Mumbai and features Patel as Kid, a man on a quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless. Dev Patel has developed the movie from a story idea he had and wrote the screenplay along with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.
Advertisement
Apart from Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala and a host of Indian actors including Sikander Kher, Makarand Deshpande, Pitobash and Vipin Sharma round out the cast of Monkey Man.
Advertisement
Published April 6th, 2024 at 21:53 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.