Dev Patel's critically acclaimed film Monkey Man is yet to release in India. However, cinephiles have discovered a pirated version of the film on the internet. This occurred after Monkey Man became available on Video on Demand (VOD) platforms in the United States on April 23, which marked Dev Patel's birthday.

Pirated versions of Monkey Man circulate online

Monkey Man's official X handle on Tuesday announced that the film is available for rent. They wrote, “Watch #MonkeyManMovie at home now and prepare yourself for a 'hard-hitting, bone-breaking, badass' movie (Multiplex Show) from Producer Jordan Peele and Director Dev Patel.”

Netizens comments | Image: Instagram

Following that, several people in India downloaded and watched the Dev Patel starrer. A social media user wrote, "Dude does everyone have the monkey man link but me." Soon after, another person wrote, "#MonkeyMan torrent is going to break records in India. Yes? No? (sic)." Another comment read, "I haven’t watched the film Monkey Man, but the pace of torrent sharing is tremendous (sic)."

Dev Patel draws parallels between Hindu mythology and Monkey Man

Dev Patel's directorial debut Monkey Man, released worldwide but awaits censor clearance in India, and has been drawing good reviews. The actor-turned-director shared that his action film is inspired by Hindu mythology and the legend of Lord Hanuman. Patel shared that he first pitched Monkey Man as a revenge film about faith. The movie is set in Mumbai, but Patel shared that the themes explored in the film are universal.

Dev Patel in Monkey Man | Image: X

Monkey Man is inspired by the legend of Hanuman — a Hindu deity revered for his strength, loyalty, and courage. According to AP News, Patel said that he saw a lot of parallels between Hindu mythology and the iconography of the superheroes that we know today, like Superman. The film centres on a character named Kid — played by Patel — who makes a living working in an underground fight club and who later seeks to avenge his mother’s horrific death by infiltrating the elite class of a Mumbai-like city.