Updated April 7th, 2024 at 13:27 IST

Monkey Man: Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Her Experience Of Playing A Call Girl In The Dev Patel Starrer

Sobhita Dhulipala, who played the role of call girl in Monkey Man opened up about her character and why she accepted the role.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Monkey Man
A still from Monkey Man trailer. | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala is enjoying the success of her recently released movie Monkey Man, starring Dev Patel in the lead role. The film, not just marked the directorial debut of Patel, but also the Hollywood debut of Dhulipala. In the film, she plays the role of a call girl. Speaking of which in a recent interview she opened up about her character and why she accepted the role.

Sobhita Dhulipala opens up about choosing risky roles

In an interview with The New York Times, Sobhita shared that she plays the role of Sita, a call girl. During the interview, she was asked what it was like being able to make a career out of playing characters on the margins. To this, she replied, "Those are really beautifully complex humans. To be considered someone who can be trusted with characters like that is really an honour… If something inspires me or there’s some value I can bring to the story, I want to belong with it."

(A still from the trailer| Image: Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala on working with first-time filmmaker Dev Patel

In the same segment, the actress opened up about her experience working with Patel. She revealed that it's a "different kind of relationship". "There’s trust, fear, vulnerability, and you move as one pack, one team. There’s a certain purity and passion there — working with a first-time filmmaker. So I came on board, I jumped on board,” she added.

(A file photo of Sobhita with Dev | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Monkey Man?

The film revolves around an anonymous young man who unleashes a campaign of vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless. Apart from Dev and Sobhita, the film also stars  Sikander Kher, the film also stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, and Makarand Deshpande.
 

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 13:27 IST

