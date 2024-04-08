×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Monkey Man Weekend Box Office Collection: Dev Patel Starrer Mints $10 Million In 3 Days

Dev Patel starrer Monkey Man, an India-set revenge thriller released by Universal Pictures, opened in 3,029 North American theatres on April 5.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Monkey Man
A still from the trailer. | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Monkey Man, starring Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikander Kher, opened to rave reviews from the cinemagoers. Marking the directorial debut of Patel, the film opened at $4,200,000 at the international box office. However, since then the film has been witnessing a major downfall in the collection.

Monkey Man box office collection day 3

As per early estimates reported by AP, the film has minted a total of $10.1 million in three days. Monkey Man, an India-set revenge thriller released by Universal Pictures, opened in 3,029 North American theatres. It marked the power-packed debut for Patel's budgeted directorial. The film has been reportedly made on a budget of $10 million. The film stars Patel in a bloody, politically charged action extravaganza. It was dropped by its original studio, Netflix, after which Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions swooped in.

Monkey Man vs Godzilla x Kong at the box office

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is enjoying a great run in theatres despite releasing on March 29. As the film has entered its second week, it has maintained its position at the top. The film has managed to mint $361.1 million worldwide in two weeks. The latest installment, in which Godzilla and Kong team up, cost about $135 million to produce. It is the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse franchise.  The film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen.

In the film, Kong encounters more of his species in the Hollow Earth and must unite again with Godzilla to stop their tyrannical leader and a powerful, frost-breathing Titan from destroying the surface.

Advertisement

What do we know about Monkey Man?

The film revolves around an anonymous young man who unleashes a campaign of vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless. The film is inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, who is known for his strength, courage and loyalty. According to AP News, Patel said that he saw a lot of parallels between Hindu mythology and the iconography of the superheroes that we know of today, like Superman.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 11:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Looses Cool - Why

a few seconds ago
Woman Cooking Egg Halwa Sparks Debate On Instagram, Netizen Reacts

Woman Cooking Egg Halwa

a minute ago
Market Value Plunge: Alibaba Group's market value drops by $20 billion as it abandons plans to spin off its cloud business due to U.S. chip export restrictions.

Alibaba Cloud price cut

2 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals name Harry Brook replacement

Lizaad Williams joins DC

5 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40: Cody Rhodes shakes hands with Triple H

WWE Universe is ALL IN

10 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

10 minutes ago
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Yellen warns China

11 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Ranbir At Namit's B'day

13 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi HC

14 minutes ago
Sensex

BSE mcap

15 minutes ago
pharmaceuticals

Piramal's new investment

15 minutes ago
Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar

16 minutes ago
Delhi High Court

CA exam postponement

16 minutes ago
No Smoking Day 2024: Efforts For A Tobacco-Free Future

Woman Stabs Man

20 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

German exports decline

21 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli and David Warner for IPL record

Rohit equals Virat record

26 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40 main event

WWE WrestleMania Results

27 minutes ago
Tips For Parents To Keep Babies and Toddlers Safe From Heatstroke

Summer Safety For Kids

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News4 hours ago

  2. 'Right Against Ill Effect of Climate Change': SC on Right To Life

    India News4 hours ago

  3. Only If You Vote For Us: Abhishek After PM Says Central Schemes Paused

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  4. Nifty, Sensex poised for record highs despite dampened US rate cut hopes

    Business News5 hours ago

  5. The Time When Camera Caught Trump Staring at Sun Directly During Eclipse

    World5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo