Monkey Man, starring Dev Patel, Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikander Kher, opened to rave reviews from the cinemagoers. Marking the directorial debut of Patel, the film opened at $4,200,000 at the international box office. However, since then the film has been witnessing a major downfall in the collection.

Monkey Man box office collection day 3

As per early estimates reported by AP, the film has minted a total of $10.1 million in three days. Monkey Man, an India-set revenge thriller released by Universal Pictures, opened in 3,029 North American theatres. It marked the power-packed debut for Patel's budgeted directorial. The film has been reportedly made on a budget of $10 million. The film stars Patel in a bloody, politically charged action extravaganza. It was dropped by its original studio, Netflix, after which Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions swooped in.

Monkey Man vs Godzilla x Kong at the box office

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is enjoying a great run in theatres despite releasing on March 29. As the film has entered its second week, it has maintained its position at the top. The film has managed to mint $361.1 million worldwide in two weeks. The latest installment, in which Godzilla and Kong team up, cost about $135 million to produce. It is the fifth installment in the MonsterVerse franchise. The film stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen.

In the film, Kong encounters more of his species in the Hollow Earth and must unite again with Godzilla to stop their tyrannical leader and a powerful, frost-breathing Titan from destroying the surface.

What do we know about Monkey Man?

The film revolves around an anonymous young man who unleashes a campaign of vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless. The film is inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, who is known for his strength, courage and loyalty. According to AP News, Patel said that he saw a lot of parallels between Hindu mythology and the iconography of the superheroes that we know of today, like Superman.