Mufasa The Lion King Teaser: A Journey Into The Wild Promises To Be A Visual Treat

Disney released the first trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King on Monday. This prequel to the 2019 hit musical film The Lion King has audiences eager to learn the story of young Mufasa and his brother Scar, and how their relationship soured. The film is directed by Barry Jenkins. The film will release on December 20.
The teaser begins with a backdrop, providing a glimpse into the lives of the animals, before introducing Mufasa, the lion who changed the fate of many. Fans believe and expect the film to depict Mufasa's journey to becoming King of the Pride Lands, as well as the complexities of his relationship with Scar. However, the teaser does not give any hints about the plotlines.
The official synopsis of the film reads, "Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka — the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny — their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe."
What more do we know about Mufasa The Lion King?
Aaron Pierre plays the main character (voiced by James Earl Jones in both previous films), while Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays his brother, Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor in the 2019 film and Jeremy Irons in the 1994 animated classic), though he is credited as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, who played Timon and Pumbaa in Favreau's 2019 film, will reprise their roles. That film grossed $1.7 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Disney-branded film of all time.
