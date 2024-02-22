Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 16:32 IST

Natalie Portman Has THIS To Say About Her Rumoured Separation With Husband Benjamin Millepied

Black Swan actress Natalie Portman in a recent interview reacted to the rumours of her divorce with husband Benjamin Millepied.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amid ongoing speculation regarding the status of her marriage, actress Natalie Portman has addressed rumours of a breakup with her husband, Benjamin Millepied. The couple have been married for over a decade and have been facing rumours of separation since summer 2023. The couple so far has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

What did Natalie Portman say about rumours surrounding her personal life?

In an interview with Vanity Fair on February 21, Portman expressed her reluctance to engage with the rumours, stating, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it." The 42-year-old actress who is known for her role in Thor, refrained from divulging further details about her personal life.

 

 

The interview comes nearly a year after reports surfaced alleging Millepied's involvement in an extramarital affair. The couple, who share two children, son Aleph aged 12, and daughter Amalia aged 6, first met in 2009 during the production of the film Black Swan.

Advertisement

Portman told SiriusXM Town Hall in a 2018 interview, "I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland. It seemed pretty fun the whole time. We had a whole, like, he was teaching me to dance."

What is Natalie Portman’s marital status?

None of the duo have commented on the speculations but US Weekly in August last year broke the news of their separation. They reported their source saying, “After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs.”

 

 

Addressing the affair, the source revealed, “Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.”

Advertisement

Back to her Vanity Fair interview, Portman talked about her lifestyle and highlighted her preference for a low-key existence, particularly in Los Angeles. She said, “I lead a very non-Hollywood life in L.A. I live on the east side. I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don't do industry things when we hang out. We're not going to Hollywood parties, we're having dinners at home in the backyard.”

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 16:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

2 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

6 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

18 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

18 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

18 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

18 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Taking Steps to Make India Aatmanirbhar: PM Modi in Navsari | LIVE

    India News13 minutes ago

  2. Fresh Protests Rock Sandeshkhali; PM Modi Likely to Meet Victims | LIVE

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video: Two Planes Collide Mid-Air During Skydiving Expedition

    World17 minutes ago

  4. CCS Approves Navy's Purchase of Over 200 BrahMos Valued at Rs 19000Cr

    Defence17 minutes ago

  5. India’s startups will no longer price perfection

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo