Amid ongoing speculation regarding the status of her marriage, actress Natalie Portman has addressed rumours of a breakup with her husband, Benjamin Millepied. The couple have been married for over a decade and have been facing rumours of separation since summer 2023. The couple so far has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

What did Natalie Portman say about rumours surrounding her personal life?

In an interview with Vanity Fair on February 21, Portman expressed her reluctance to engage with the rumours, stating, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it." The 42-year-old actress who is known for her role in Thor, refrained from divulging further details about her personal life.

The interview comes nearly a year after reports surfaced alleging Millepied's involvement in an extramarital affair. The couple, who share two children, son Aleph aged 12, and daughter Amalia aged 6, first met in 2009 during the production of the film Black Swan.

Portman told SiriusXM Town Hall in a 2018 interview, "I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland. It seemed pretty fun the whole time. We had a whole, like, he was teaching me to dance."

What is Natalie Portman’s marital status?

None of the duo have commented on the speculations but US Weekly in August last year broke the news of their separation. They reported their source saying, “After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs.”

Addressing the affair, the source revealed, “Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.”

Back to her Vanity Fair interview, Portman talked about her lifestyle and highlighted her preference for a low-key existence, particularly in Los Angeles. She said, “I lead a very non-Hollywood life in L.A. I live on the east side. I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don't do industry things when we hang out. We're not going to Hollywood parties, we're having dinners at home in the backyard.”