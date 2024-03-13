×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Neve Campbell Confirms Returning For Scream 7 Following Rumours Of Franchise Disintegration

The Scream franchise has been going through a persistent set of storms with Neve Campbell exiting the franchise followed by Melissa Barrera being ousted.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott
Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Scream 7 has found its leading lady. The last two installments of the Scream franchise saw Sidney Prescott missing in action owing to actress Neve Campbell having officially opted out of playing her most iconic role. However, Neve has been brought on board once again - news that was shared by the actress herself.

 

 

Neve Campbell to return as Sidney Prescott

Neve Campbell took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the front cover from her copy of the Scream 7 script. In congruence, was a lengthy caption detailing her return to the franchise as Sidney Prescott. An excerpt from her caption read, "Hi All. I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!!"

Advertisement

 


Not just this, Neve also expressed her appreciation for having had the opportunity to play Sidney under the direction of horror stalwarts like Wes Craven and Matt and Tyler. However, as Neve revealed, Scream 7 will be helmed by Kevin Williamson.

Why was Melissa Barrera fired from Scream 7?

For the unversed, Melissa Barrera essayed the role of Sam Carpenter in Scream 5 and Scream 6. The actress, however, has officially been dropped from the cast of Scream 7. What incited Barrera's dismissal was her sharing her opinions on the Israel-Hamas War - opinions which reportedly reflected sentiments of antisemitism.

 

Melissa being removed from Scream 7 had at the time re-sparked debate surrounding the lines between professional talent and personal leanings. 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Adidas sales forecast 2024

Adidas catch-up remains

3 minutes ago
Man Hangs Self In Gurugram Over Non-Payment Of Dues By Former Employer

Man hangs Himself

7 minutes ago
Pune Water Supply

Water supply in chennai

7 minutes ago
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan Replies to Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Khela’ Jibe

BJP Seat Sharing

12 minutes ago
BJP Lok Sabha List: 5 Key Takeaways

BJP Releases 2nd List

14 minutes ago
Sikandar Shaikh

Sikandar finds support

15 minutes ago
Equity markets witness fall

Equity markets fall

16 minutes ago
AB de Villiers

ABD sings fav Hindi song

16 minutes ago
Nimuben Bambhania, Ranjanaben Dhananjay Bhatt, Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor are among 7 candidates from Gujarat who've been named in BJP's second list for Lok Sabha.

BJP 2nd List: 7 From Guj

19 minutes ago
BJP Second List of Candidates

BJP Second List

21 minutes ago
Goa tourists looking to rent vehicles will now have to give a 'safe driving' undertaking.

Goa Safe Driving

22 minutes ago
Electric Pe inks pact with Greaves Finance Ltd to streamline EV ownership

Electric Mobility Scheme

23 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

WPL DC vs GG Live Score

24 minutes ago
Wall Street week ahead

Appreciate global invest

24 minutes ago
savita damodar paranjpe cast

Savita Damodar Paranjpe

24 minutes ago
SBI

SBI deadline on bonds

28 minutes ago
BJP Announces 5 Candidates For Madhya Pradesh | Constituency-wise Names Here

MP Lok Sabha

29 minutes ago
Bengaluru Woman Alleges Harassment by Intoxicated Neighbour

Bengaluru woman Harassed

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Using Paytm FASTag? Switch to Another Platform by March 15

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Singh Announces Second Pregnancy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case

    India News5 hours ago

  4. IAS Officer Poses as Patient, Inspects Health Centre in UP's Firozabad

    India News5 hours ago

  5. Indian Army Personnel Attacked in Punjab by Dhaba Owner, Several Injured

    India News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo