Scream 7 has found its leading lady. The last two installments of the Scream franchise saw Sidney Prescott missing in action owing to actress Neve Campbell having officially opted out of playing her most iconic role. However, Neve has been brought on board once again - news that was shared by the actress herself.

Neve Campbell to return as Sidney Prescott

Neve Campbell took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the front cover from her copy of the Scream 7 script. In congruence, was a lengthy caption detailing her return to the franchise as Sidney Prescott. An excerpt from her caption read, "Hi All. I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!!"

Not just this, Neve also expressed her appreciation for having had the opportunity to play Sidney under the direction of horror stalwarts like Wes Craven and Matt and Tyler. However, as Neve revealed, Scream 7 will be helmed by Kevin Williamson.

Why was Melissa Barrera fired from Scream 7?

For the unversed, Melissa Barrera essayed the role of Sam Carpenter in Scream 5 and Scream 6. The actress, however, has officially been dropped from the cast of Scream 7. What incited Barrera's dismissal was her sharing her opinions on the Israel-Hamas War - opinions which reportedly reflected sentiments of antisemitism.

Melissa being removed from Scream 7 had at the time re-sparked debate surrounding the lines between professional talent and personal leanings.