The Lord of the Rings will soon be returning to the silver screen. Studio giant Warner Bros. Pictures had formally announced its intention to commence work on a new set of Lord of the Ring movies, a little over a year ago. The vision appears to be solidifying. What's more, original director Peter Jackson, is very much on board to give direction to the franchise reboot.

Lord of the Rings is getting a reboot



As per a The Hollywood Reporter report, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures are currently mounting the first film from the refreshed Lord of the Rings franchise. The project has been tentatively titled Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. Andy Serkis, best known for having essayed Gollum across the original franchise, will not only be starring in the reboot, but also be directing it.

During Warner Bros. Discovery’s first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, CEO David Zaslav affirmed that the film is now in the early stages of script development. He also added that Peter Jackson and his longtime writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens "will be involved every step of the way. " with the latter two penning the screenplay. The deal discussed by Zaslav comprises of two films in the fresh franchise.

Multiple Lord of the Rings universes appear to be on the way



While the world of Gollum is being reconstructed from scratch, a parallel Lord of the Rings universe also appears to be in the works. The aforementioned report shares how Amazon has been developing its own larger TV universe for the franchise. This may just lead to two parallel universes - both belonging to Lord of the Rings - being presented to audiences around the same time.

Jackson and his co-writers however, are not involved in the parallel television universe being mounted - a speculation that was rather perplexing to the trio, as per the report.