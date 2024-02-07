Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Reinvention 40 Years Into Her Acting Career

Nicole Kidman, who played a series of stressed women on screen including tortured writer Virginia Woolf, said she remains open to new opportunities.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman | Image:X
Hollywood star Nicole Kidman said she is still discovering new aspects about herself 40 years into her acting career. The actress, who has played a series of ultra-stressed women on screen including tortured writer Virginia Woolf, said she remains open about new opportunities in life. 

Nicole Kidman on reinvention

In a conversation with Vogue Australia, when asked if she felt as if she is still reinventing herself at this stage of her 40-year acting career. Kidman said, “I don’t even see it as reinvention. I think it’s more like different facets that you discover that are in existence, but you are attuned to the discovery of them.

 

“Yes, I remain very open and still very passionate about what I do, and curious. And those elements haven’t been dampened. You can either become more rigid as you become older, but you can also become more free.”

Nicole Kidman’s fascination with snakes 

Born in Hawaii but raised on the North Shore of Sydney, Australia, Kidman said her obsession with snakes is also probably linked to the deadly wildlife that packs her homeland. The actress said she finds snakes “alluring” and is fixated on the way “they slither and move” and by the notion of shedding skins. 

 

She stated, “We’re used to it. You dive into the swimming pool, and we’re like, ‘Be careful of the funnel-webs that can form a bubble on the bottom of the swimming pool.”

“With the kids, you’re like, ‘Eyes peeled, eyes peeled!’ When you’re walking barefoot on the rocks: ‘Blue-ringed octopus, be careful, in the tiny little crevices! But it doesn’t stop you walking on the rocks. It doesn’t stop you exploring… which, I suppose, is very much a metaphor for the Australian spirit.”

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 28th, 2024 at 16:30 IST

