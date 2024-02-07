Nutan's Granddaughter Pranutan Bahl To Lead Romantic Comedy Film Coco & Nut With Rahsaan Noor

Advertisement

Pranutan Bahl, granddaughter of Indian cinema legend Nutan, and American actor-filmmaker Rahsaan Noor are set to take center stage in the upcoming romantic comedy, Coco & Nut. The film, shot against the backdrop of Chicago promises to be a spirit-lifting romance with a unique storyline. The film is touted to be an English- and Hindi-language romantic comedy, reported Deadline.

A file photo of Pranutan Bahl | Image: Instagram

Pranutan Bahl gears up for her International project

Pranutan Bahl made her debut in 2019 with Notebook and continued her journey with the 2021 comedy Helmet. Now, she will starring in Coco & Nut opposite Rahsaan Noor. Expressing her excitement, she took to her Instagram handle to pen a sweet note. She wrote, "gratitude 🙏♥️🧿My first international feature film.. my Hollywood debut..such a special feeling..feels surreal ☀️ thank you to everyone who made it happen.. here’s to Coco & Nut."

Noor, known for his 2018 hit Bengali Beauty, is not only directing but also co-writing the screenplay of Coco & Nut with Raghav Murali, supplemented by additional contributions from Priyamvada Singh. Noor's directorial venture in 2018 became the highest-grossing Bengali language movie globally, breaking new ground in the U.S., UK, and China.

A file photo of Rahsaan Noor | Image: Instagram

Coco & Nut's narrative draws inspiration from Noor's personal experiences, specifically a text message he received from his college sweetheart five years after their separation. Coco & Nut aims to delve into the intricate relationship dynamics faced by Millennials and Gen Z, exploring the contemporary trend of delayed marriages and its impact on modern love.

Where will Coco & Nut be shot?

Set entirely in Chicago, Coco & Nut will capture the essence of the city as it explores the highs and lows of love. The filming is scheduled to take place from June to July this year, promising a cinematic treat that transcends cultural boundaries, reported Deadline.

"I’m really grateful to be getting another opportunity to make a film,” expressed Noor. "That too on a subject that is not only personal to me but also a subject that I’ve found so many people around the world relate to — when looking for your life partner, how do you really know if you’ve found the one?," she added.

Produced by Hamilton Moving Pictures’ Chad Shields, alongside Ranjith Rajasekharan and Raghav Murali, the project sees co-financing from Noor’s Ziryab Films, Henry Leong’s Macuverse, and executive producers Mashruk Zahid and Lasaly Changkachith. The diverse cast and crew, assembled from both the United States and India, underline the film's commitment to a global representation.