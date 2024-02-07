Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Nutan's Granddaughter Pranutan Bahl To Lead Romantic Comedy Film Coco & Nut With Rahsaan Noor

Pranutan Bahl, granddaughter of Indian cinema legend Nutan, joined hands with American actor-filmmaker Rahsaan Noor for their upcoming film Coco & Nut.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Pranutan Bahl
A file photo of Pranutan Bahl | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Pranutan Bahl, granddaughter of Indian cinema legend Nutan, and American actor-filmmaker Rahsaan Noor are set to take center stage in the upcoming romantic comedy, Coco & Nut. The film, shot against the backdrop of Chicago promises to be a spirit-lifting romance with a unique storyline. The film is touted to be an English- and Hindi-language romantic comedy, reported Deadline.

 A file photo of Pranutan Bahl | Image: Instagram

 

Pranutan Bahl gears up for her International project

Pranutan Bahl made her debut in 2019 with Notebook and continued her journey with the 2021 comedy Helmet. Now, she will starring in Coco & Nut opposite Rahsaan Noor. Expressing her excitement, she took to her Instagram handle to pen a sweet note. She wrote, "gratitude 🙏♥️🧿My first international feature film.. my Hollywood debut..such a special feeling..feels surreal ☀️ thank you to everyone who made it happen.. here’s to Coco & Nut."

Advertisement

Noor, known for his 2018 hit Bengali Beauty, is not only directing but also co-writing the screenplay of Coco & Nut with Raghav Murali, supplemented by additional contributions from Priyamvada Singh. Noor's directorial venture in 2018 became the highest-grossing Bengali language movie globally, breaking new ground in the U.S., UK, and China.

Advertisement
A file photo of Rahsaan Noor | Image: Instagram

 

Coco & Nut's narrative draws inspiration from Noor's personal experiences, specifically a text message he received from his college sweetheart five years after their separation. Coco & Nut aims to delve into the intricate relationship dynamics faced by Millennials and Gen Z, exploring the contemporary trend of delayed marriages and its impact on modern love.

Advertisement

Where will Coco & Nut be shot?

Set entirely in Chicago, Coco & Nut will capture the essence of the city as it explores the highs and lows of love. The filming is scheduled to take place from June to July this year, promising a cinematic treat that transcends cultural boundaries, reported Deadline.

Advertisement

"I’m really grateful to be getting another opportunity to make a film,” expressed Noor. "That too on a subject that is not only personal to me but also a subject that I’ve found so many people around the world relate to — when looking for your life partner, how do you really know if you’ve found the one?," she added.

Produced by Hamilton Moving Pictures’ Chad Shields, alongside Ranjith Rajasekharan and Raghav Murali, the project sees co-financing from Noor’s Ziryab Films, Henry Leong’s Macuverse, and executive producers Mashruk Zahid and Lasaly Changkachith. The diverse cast and crew, assembled from both the United States and India, underline the film's commitment to a global representation.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World35 minutes ago

  2. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News36 minutes ago

  3. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  4. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News43 minutes ago

  5. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement