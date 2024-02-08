English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

Office Bags, Outfits And More: Succession Auctions Prized Props From Set

The online auction on behalf of HBO for Succession props ended Saturday and brought in a total of $627,825 for 236 lots.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Succession
Succession | Image:HBO
It's not necessary to give up on the Roy way of life just because Succession is over. Fans who can't get enough of the dysfunctional, money-hungry family got their wishes fulfilled on January 13 when Heritage Auctions and HBO offered a variety of props and costumes from the show. 

Succession props on sale 

The voluminous Burberry tote is one of the most famous props used on Succession, the famed HBO saga of the Roy family dynasty, and it sold at auction Saturday for $18,750.

But that bag, which became notorious when Matthew Macfadyen’s Tom Wambsgans savagely ridiculed it, wasn’t even the priciest item sold from the set of the addictive drama expected to also clean up at Monday’s Emmy Awards, on the heels of its Golden Globes wins.

Succession props on sale | Image: AP

 

No, that was a set of pink index cards containing Roman Roy’s eulogy notes for his father’s funeral — a speech he never gave. Beginning, “My father Logan Roy was a great man,” the four cards represent the tragic failure of Roman (Kieran Culkin) to meet the moment. They have a new life now with someone who paid $25,000 and hopefully will frame them nicely.

The online auction on behalf of HBO at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, ending Saturday, brought in a total of $627,825 for 236 lots. The results showed not only that people loved the show, says Heritage spokesperson Robert Wilonsky, but also that meaningful objects, and not the show’s high-end “stealth” fashion, clicked most with bidders.

Succession outfits on sale | Image: AP

 

“At the end of the day, it was key moments of the show that resonated with fans,” he says.

Succession at Emmys 2024 

Succession ended its successful run after four seasons in 2023. Its deeply dysfunctional dynasty of one-percenters led all Emmy nominees in the upcoming award edition with 27 nods, including best drama, which it has won two of the past three years. 

Succession poster | Image: HBO 

 

It got three nominations for Best Actor in a Drama, with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin all getting nods for playing men of the Roy clan, and Sarah Snook getting a Best Actress nomination. It also got four nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.

(with inputs from AP)

