Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer press tour is now in its final stages with the actor in his final weeks of campaigning in the lead up to the Oscars. Amid all of this the actor has opened about his views on the press tours. He has revealed that he was a bit relieved when the SAG-AFTRA strike prevented him from attending Oppenheimer‘s opening weekend.

Cillian Murphy opens up about Hollywood press tours

In a GQ cover story, the actor said that the press tours are not a great model. “I think it’s a broken model,” the actor said. He further added, “The model is — everybody is so bored.” With this, he gave the example of his film, Oppenheimer, along with Barbie. Even though the actors did not do press, the film turned out to be a massive hit. Same was the case with Peaky Blinders,” Murphy said. “The first three seasons there was no advertising, a tiny show on BBC Two; it just caught fire because people talked to each other about it.”

Cillian’s Oscar nod

Cillian Murphy received his first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Actor. His nomination comes for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer. Despite prior collaborations with Nolan, this role marked a breakthrough for Murphy, showcasing his emotional depth and intensity. The film, released alongside Barbie in July, surpassed expectations, grossing over $950 million globally, as per New York Times. “I’m kind of a little in shock,” he said.

Reacting to his Oscars nomination, Cillian Murphy revealed that he had no idea about it until his phone started buzzing. He said, "I was at home in Cork with my mom and dad and my wife. And my phone started popping, so I figured it was good news. Everybody started texting. You know, you can’t really avoid good news or bad news, but it’s better when it’s good news."